Offense, shooting main areas of focus following up-and-down preseason

The Bulls got the point settled. It will be Coby White at lead guard Wednesday when the Bulls begin the 2023-24 NBA season in the United Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now about the points.

That being not enough of them, which incongruously seems to continue to be a concern for these Bulls.

“If you looked coming into last year you’d have said it would be opposite, 24th on defense and fifth on offense,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan mused earlier in training camp. “You look at Zach (LaVine), DeMar (DeRozan) and Vooch (Nikola Vučević); those three guys in particular had career effective field goal percentage (last season). All three of those guys were in the top one, two of their best seasons. So how do you have three guys at that level offensively (multiple all-stars who combined to average more than 60 points per game since they have played together with the Bulls) and look at the fact that we’re 24th on offense?”

And still not showing much improvement in the five recent preseason games.

Particularly in a modern NBA that’s skewed toward offense and favors the highest scoring teams with continuing rule changes that penalize the defense.

We all know and are told preseason games are less meaningful and merely costly dress rehearsals. But there’s still competition, and less than the win/loss record there’s individual and team performances and trends.

The Bulls in the preseason finished in the lower third in most of the offensive categories, 20th in offensive efficiency, 22nd in scoring, 24th in overall shooting and 28th in three-point field goal attempts.

It hardly was a complete picture with LaVine, DeRozan and Vučević all sitting out one game together in Denver last week, LaVine missing the final preseason game against Minnesota Thursday and DeRozan acknowledging he doesn’t much get up for and into preseason games anymore, accounting for his modest 10 field goal attempts per game.

So we can make more appropriate judgments when this all begins to count this week when everyone begins the quest for the first in-season tournament NBA Cup. Just kidding; I kind of like it. But everyone’s still going to make fun as they have fun. OK, OK, on to the Big 82.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan following the close of the 1-4 preseason last week pointed to cracks that have to be patched in the team’s top five defensive foundation from last season. The conundrum continues why this team dedicated to offensive stars players, players whom Donovan pointed out continue to play at the highest outputs of their careers, remains so consistently offensively challenged.

So is there enough defense with the additions of Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig joining Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu to offset the offensive inadequacies? Can the Bulls succeed, antithetically, being defensive stoppers in an offense-and-go league?

While Donovan says the Bulls have to build on the defensive prowess from last season, which he said is something of a work in progress for now, Donovan this preseason identified several player points of emphasis, notably attempting additional three-point shots, getting to the free throw line more often and securing extra offensive rebounds.

The theories are obvious.

More three-point attempts presumably means more three-pointers made and thus points. More free throws means more points when the clock is stopped and your opponent can’t do anything. And also can’t get easy points in transition, thus slowing their flow and rhythm. And more offensive rebounds means more shot attempts and, again, slowing the opponent’s own rush and limiting its number of shot attempts.

“That was one of the things I really tried to do in the offseason, to take a deep dive (into our offense),” said Donovan. “(Last) year we fell to 24th. Why is that? We shot the ball 11th best of anyone in the league, our effective field goal percentage was good. The key for us was we did not get to the free throw line. We were 24th or 25th there. And the other part of it was we didn’t have many opportunities to offensive rebound. The shot profile, to me, it’s less about taking more threes as much as it is how you generate them.

“Our biggest challenge with this group,” Donovan continued, “is we’ve got to get into the paint. It’s not about plays and different things because I know we did get pretty predictable before with some of the injuries, becoming so heavily dominant by relying on DeMar. We’ve got to do a better job spacing, a better job attacking the paint. The best opportunity to offensive rebound is on those shots. And then the third thing is those are where you get kick-out threes. We’ve not only got to play fast, but play with a purpose, so to speak, and get into situations where we have a mentality that is going to change our shot profile.

“To be honest with you, we were one of the worst teams in the league last year in getting into the teeth of the defense,” Donovan admitted. “We’ve got to create the space to do that. So it’s not so much that I want those guys to change the way they play, but can they be more into a mindset and understanding of the way the game is going trend-wise? You’ve got to be able to make some plays at the basket to open up opportunities to offensive rebound and shoot free throws. I think last year we were the best team in the league at finishing in the paint. The problem is we got there the least amount of time of anybody in the league.”

So if not so much about ultimate results, the preseason was a laboratory.

Donovan obviously experimented with lineup combinations, though in retrospect the way the preseason began the competitions were anticlimactic and starting was only for White and Patrick Williams to lose. They didn’t, though Williams had some fallow times.

Even though many of the second halves of those games were contested by reserves, the Bulls played their regulars well into and through the third quarters after the first few games.

The Bulls did seem to make progress with shot attempts, mostly thanks to offensive rebounding by Andre Drummond, Dosunmu and Craig. The Bulls averaged almost five more shot attempts per game compared to last season. But the defense showed the cracks with opponents shooting almost 49% and the Bulls 43%.

Drummond is a big question mark in all this.

He was the league leader in preseason in rebounds and offensive rebounds. But he had several games were he continually missed putbacks that inflated his rebounding statistics. So he shot 36% without attempting jump shots. Donovan was using Drummond more in a regular rotation off the bench than he seemed to last season. And while Drummond’s numbers and often his physical presence were impressive, his game plus-minus averaged almost double digits minus.

The Bulls basically doubled the opponents in offensive rebounds, responding well to Donovan’s challenge.

But that might have affected the defense.

The Bulls rarely went to the offensive boards last season, seemingly preferring to retreat after shots to be in better position to defend. In this preseason, there were more attempts to follow and retrieve misses. But when players do that they also leave themselves vulnerable to fast break opportunities. And with an emphasis on attempting more three-point shots, that also leaves a team vulnerable to long rebounds and runouts.

In three of the preseason games, opponents had more than 15 fast-break points with Toronto high at 22. Neither Vučević nor Drummond are considered athletes to protect the basket nor fleet in recovery. The Bulls did experiment with some small lineups with more active athletes like they did last season with players like Derrick Jones Jr. to perhaps inhibit some fast breaking. Donovan has indicated the chemistry still is somewhat of a work-in-progress.

Though on the plus side, LaVine has looked in three games as healthy and fleet as he has as a Bull. LaVine, White and Vučević all shot better than 50% overall. While Caruso’s three-point stroke looked the best it has as a Bull as he converted five of nine in playing just 40 minutes overall in three games. Carter made seven of his 15 threes. And DeRozan even had 10 attempts from three and converted four. The Bulls continued as one of the best free throw shooting teams, third at 82% and led the league with the most shot attempts per game.

There are some positive trends, if also some warning signs.

“Our effective field goal percentage (last season), the way we shot, was really good,” Donovan noted. “So it’s not necessarily about the shots all the time. It is about where you’re getting shots from. If you’re going to take a lot of non-paint twos and you miss some of those, those are the hardest and most difficult shots to offensive rebound. And you don’t get fouled in that area. So if we can take shots in the paint, that’s better for us. I think just coming down and moving the ball around the perimeter with no purpose doesn’t do a lot, either. Ball movement is predicated on how well you can make a team put two on the ball.”

Or this season for the Bulls a three in the basket.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com