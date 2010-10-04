Bulls, Noah agree to terms on a multi-year extension

Your browser does not support iframes.

October 4, 2010 – The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has agreed to terms with center Joakim Noah on a multi-year extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract will not be disclosed.

“Joakim is such an integral member of our team and we are very pleased to have reached an agreement with him,” said Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman. “His presence, both on and off of the court, is immeasurable and we look forward to him to continue to improve and develop his game.”

In his three seasons with the Bulls, Noah (6-11, 232) has played in 218 games (140 starts), and averaged 7.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.26 bpg, 24.8 mpg and shot .513 from the field and .706 from the line. Last season, he established career highs in scoring (10.7 ppg), rebounds (11.0 rpg), assists (2.1 apg), blocks (1.56 bpg) and minutes played (30.1 mpg). He also posted a career-best 28 double-doubles, and he was one of nine players in the NBA who averaged a double-double in 2009-10.

Noah has also played in 12 playoff games with the Bulls and owns postseason averages of 12.1 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.83 bpg, 1.25 spg, 38.3 mpg, .513 from the floor and .841 from the free throw line.

The Bulls drafted Noah in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2007 NBA Draft, following a highly successful collegiate career at the University of Florida.

