NBA Mexico City Games 2018 to feature Orlando Magic hosting Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 7, 2018 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live announced today that the NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will feature the Orlando Magic playing regular-season games against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Dec. 13, and against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. The games will mark the third consecutive season the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

As part of today’s announcement, the NBA and Zignia Live have also forged a multiyear partnership to collaborate on future games over the next several years in Mexico.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will be broadcast live by ESPN and on NBA League Pass International. Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information, exclusive offers and more by visiting http://www.nba.com.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will mark the 27th and 28th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

The Magic’s roster currently features Aaron Gordon and 2018 No. 6 overall draft pick Mohamed Bamba. The Bulls’ roster currently includes two-time Verizon Slam Dunk Champion Zach LaVine and forward Lauri Markkanen (Finland). The Jazz are led by Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio and 2018 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (France).

In addition to the oncourt action, the NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will be supported by a full roster of marketing partners, including Nike, SAP, Gatorade and Tissot with additional partners to be announced in the coming months.

In 2017, the NBA played four games in Mexico, which marked the first time the league has held four regular-season games in one country outside the U.S. and Canada in one calendar year.

Following the conclusion of the NBA Mexico City Games 2020, the league will have played 32 games in Mexico since 1992.

Details about future games will be announced at a later date.

Fans can find more NBA information at NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and on Twitter (@NBAMEX). Fans can also purchase all the latest NBA merchandise at NBATienda.com and at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on game nights.

Executive and Player Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

"Returning to Mexico City for two regular-season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America. NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans."

Zignia Live Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships Ignacio Sáenz:

"I'm so proud, that once again, NBA Mexico City Games will be held in our

country this upcoming December. The enthusiasm and dedication of every Mexican fan resulted in a multiyear partnership, that will see future games played in Mexico City over the next several years. The Arena Ciudad de México is the ideal setting to enjoy the magic of basketball as a family, and we are sure that the games will be an unforgettable and memorable experience for all. We thank the NBA, the teams and of course, the fans in Mexico for all their support. We continue making history together!"

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins:

"Having played in England twice, Japan, China, Mexico and Brazil, the Orlando Magic are always honored to participate in the NBA’s Global Games and look forward to again representing the Central Florida community and the NBA. From our previous experience of playing in Mexico City, we know the passion of the fans and look forward to this amazing opportunity."

Chicago Bulls President and COO, Michael Reinsdorf:

"We are honored that the NBA invited the Chicago Bulls to be a part of sharing a game we love with a global audience. While our home town is Chicago, the Bulls are fortunate to have fans around the world and we are excited to take our team on the road and help bring the NBA-game experience to Mexico City. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Adam Silver, the NBA, and Mexico City for this opportunity."

Utah Jazz President Steve Starks:

"The Utah Jazz are excited to play in Mexico City and are proud to represent our fans and the NBA on a global stage. This will be our fourth time playing in Mexico and first time back in 15 years. Our organization thanks the NBA and the people of Mexico City for this unique opportunity."

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2017-18 season featured 108 international players from a record 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Zignia Live

Zignia Live is a subsidiary of Avalanz Group, and is known for hosting first class events in the most modern and comfortable venues every year while offering the public a unique and world-class experience every time. In partnership with leading companies in the live entertainment industry, Zignia Live brings the best music, family and sporting events closer to Mexican public.