Max Strus Injury Update

December 23, 2019 - Chicago Bulls guard/forward Max Strus sustained a torn ACL and bone bruise to his left knee on Dec. 21 in the Windy City Bulls game against the Lakeland Magic at the G League Winter Showcase. The diagnosis was confirmed today by an MRI and a physical exam. Strus will undergo surgery in approximately three weeks after his swelling and discomfort resolves, and he is expected to be out for eight-to-12 months.

The Bulls signed Strus to a Two-Way contract on Oct. 22. He averaged 2.5 points through two appearances for the Bulls this season. In the G League, Strus averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games for Windy City.