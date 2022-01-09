Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for 10 straight wins as they take on Mavericks in Dallas

GAME NIGHT FROM DALLAS

Bulls ( 26-10, 12-6 on the road) at Dallas: ( 21-18, 10-8 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:15 pre. TV: NBCSCH: Jason Benetti and Stacey King. 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (26.5)/LaVine (26.4) Dallas: Doncic (25 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Dallas: Doncic and Porzingis: 8 each

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Dallas- Doncic (8)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: In a matchup of two teams riding win streaks, the Bulls put their nine game ride on the line against an improving Mavericks ball club, winners of five straight.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic has missed 11 games this season due to COVID and injury issues. The Mavs have held their own going 6-5 in his absence. Kristaps Porzingis is out having entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable but one has to believe if he's even close to go-he'll be on the floor tonight.

Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Tyler Cook and Patrick Williams remain out for the Bulls. Coby White continues his outstanding play scoring 20+ or more points in three of his last four games, shooting 66% from 3-point range.

Two Mavs are having break out years: Jalen Brunson (Stevenson High) and Dorian Finney-Smith. Brunson is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists.

Finney-Smith's offensive skill set is catching up with his outstanding defensive abilities. Finney -Smith is averaging 10 points per game coming off the month of December where he shot 47% from the field. Make no mistake about it, Dallas will go as far as Doncic and Porzingis take them.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Charlotte 114, Milwaukee 106: Terry Rozier nailed six-three pointers as the Hornets survived a 43-12 game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have lost three of four.

Boston 99, New York 75: The Knicks used six players off the bench and only one, Quincey Grimes, scored totaling six points . Jaylen Brown recorded his first career triple-double of 22-11-11.

Memphis 123, Los Angeles Clippers 108: Jaren Jackson Jr. was spectacular with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and five block shots. The Grizzlies have won eight straight, tying the single season franchise record.

Detroit 97, Orlando 92: The Magic go to 7-33 on the season. Trey Lyles had 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the now 8-30 Pistons.

Indiana 125 Utah 113: Domantas Sabonis poured in a career high 42 points. Lance Stephenson had 16 points and 14 assists as the Pacers ended a six game slide.

Miami 123 Phoenix 100: The Heat tied a franchise record sinking 22 3-pointers. Tyler Herro scored 33 points. Duncan Robinson added 27.

Klay Thompson, sidelined for the last two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries will be in the lineup today as the Warriors play the Cavaliers.

Thanks for reading CCI.