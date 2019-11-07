Long-time Bulls public address announcer Tommy Edwards to retire on November 9

After 25 seasons (1976-1981, 1983-1990, 2006-2019) and more than 1,000 games as the public address announcer for the Chicago Bulls, Tommy Edwards will retire this Saturday, November 9. The man behind one of the most legendary introduction sequences in sports, Edwards will announce the Bulls starting lineup with his signature phrase, "Aaaand now…" for the final time on Saturday when the Bulls take on the Houston Rockets.

"My time with the Bulls has been a dream come true, and I feel so fortunate to have spent a total of 25 seasons with this iconic franchise. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, the entire Bulls organization and the world's greatest fans for their unwavering support. I will forever be a Bulls fan," said Tommy Edwards.

Originally joining the franchise in 1976, Edwards has announced some of the game's most notable stars from Chicago Stadium to the United Center and served as the PA announcer for the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Edwards is the creative mind behind the world-famous introductions that fans still look forward to each time the Bulls take the court at the United Center. In 1977 Edwards was part of the organization's decision to be the first in the league to turn the lights out for team introductions, and, in 1984, Edwards chose a relatively unknown song, "Sirius" for introductions, which over the years has become synonymous with Bulls Basketball.

Edwards and his wife, Mary Lou, recently sold their home in Lake Forest, and will be moving to California fulltime to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Since 2015, Edwards has split his time between California and Chicago, spending the season in Chicago to continue announcing Bulls games.

"Tommy introduced iconic elements to Bulls game intros that fans from around the world have now enjoyed for decades. I personally have very fond memories from growing up attending games with my dad and hearing Tommy's signature introductions for, ‘The Man in the Middle… Artis Gilmore,' and ‘#8 Mickeeeey Johnson.' We are fortunate to have had someone as dedicated and passionate as Tommy as the voice of Bulls basketball games for a total of 25 seasons and wish him all the best as he starts this new exciting personal chapter in California. He will forever be part of our Bulls family," said Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls President and COO.

The organization will honor Edwards during the game this Saturday, November 9 with special in-game tributes.

The team will announce plans for PA announcers for the remainder of the season at a later date.