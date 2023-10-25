LaVine, DeRozan enter pivotal year 3 of partnership

One can have a dream

Two can make that dream so real

One can wish upon a star

Two can make that wish come true

One can stand alone in the dark

Two can make the light shine through

It takes two

It takes two to make a dream come true; just takes two

—— Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston

Steph and Klay.

Giannis and Dame.

LeBron and AD.

Jokic and Murray.

Jayson and Jaylen.

It’s always about about the duos in the NBA and life. Right from Adam and Eve through Michael and Scottie and what about Zach and DeMar?

“It’s the same,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said recently. “Whenever you have personal goals they come with winning. We have to get back to getting to playing after the (regular) season ends, playing competitive games, games that matter. We were three, four minutes away from getting back to the playoffs last year. So get back to that (playoffs) this year and, for me, if I continue to do the right things, help my teammates and play the way I am supposed to play year in and year out everything will be fine.”

There’s been considerable discussion this Bulls training camp and preseason about needs and changes, like the race for starting point guard, the priority for attempting three-point shots, seeking out offensive rebounds and playing with spirit and panache, if not also acceleration.

But as the Bulls Wednesday prepare to begin the 2023-24 NBA season in the United Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it really is also about the two alphas and if they can take the Bulls where the team seem headed when the twin 6-foot-6 guards were first paired together two years ago.

Because not only has there been considerable talk among Bulls players of this being the season to improve significantly, but with DeMar DeRozan entering his final contract season with the Bulls and LaVine’s name in trade speculation and rumors last summer, they could be approaching their Bulls watersheds. And where the tides of victory and defeat may be taking them.

LaVine was the holdover from the Bulls previous management and blossomed with the changes, being voted to consecutive All-Star games, playing on a gold medal-winning USA Basketball Olympic team and becoming one of the league’s most-feared scorers at more than 27 points per game.

His partnership with DeMar DeRozan, a free agent signed by the Bulls in the summer of 2021 as an underrated coup, seemed like it would return the Bulls to past glories. The Bulls appeared on that way to begin that 2021-22 season until injuries decimated the roster and knocked out point guard Lonzo Ball.

DeRozan, nevertheless, went on to one of the most remarkable seasons in the NBA with multiple game-winning shots, averaging 27.9 points per game and being named All-NBA second team, one of the 10 best players in the league.

Their individual brilliance, however, has not led to the sustained excellence that was, if not expected, certainly pursued.

They’ve still got a chance in a league where the best teams feature two productively elite scorers like LaVine and DeRozan.

And both are confident there’s still time.

“The goal at the end of the day is wanting to win,” the 34-year-old DeRozan said earlier in training camp. “It's got to be a perfect balance for both of us. For me, it's all about understanding what we can do to win, how to win.”

Although DeRozan because of his production has been the featured one among the two the last two seasons, it seems like coming off his first recent summer without a rehabilitation program, the 28-year-old LaVine is in the best physical and mental condition of his career. His scoring seems as effortless as anyone in the NBA.

“It’s good to have a full offseason and not rehab, obviously,” LaVine said. “Coming into a season last year the way I did (off knee surgery) you are wondering how you can get your footing. And then you end up playing and I feel I did a good job of playing a lot of games once I got my footing.

“Sometimes when you attack the offseason and try to work on so many things you get incremental with a lot,” LaVine explained. “Try to be a master of your craft. I shot a lot of threes this (summer). Obviously, working on finishing and then you try to minimize the things that your weaknesses are. For me, I just try to be in the gym and have everything on point that I do extremely well and we’ll see how that goes. I think we did a good job through the preseason good and bad of trying to work. We’re getting up more shots. We’re trying to play faster and still allow guys like me and DeMar to get to our spots and play to our advantages within the team concept.”

Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who has been demanding of LaVine, seems pleased.

“He really is very diligent working out,” Donovan said. “Last season, clearly physically he wasn’t at the place he is this year, two totally different players. I think he improved defensively as the year went along last year. I think we made a jump collectively as a team and he really tried to make a jump there.

“He definitely doesn’t have the attitude of, ‘Hey, listen, I am who I am, I’ve arrived. I’m going to show up and get 25 a night, and that’s it.’ ’’ Donovan said about LaVine. “I think he’s trying to take another jump as a player. My conversations this summer with Zach, spending time with him, I think there was a real focus on what he can do to continue to make us better.”

And while it’s a team sport and everyone matters, for the best it usually takes two.

