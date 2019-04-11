Lauri Markkanen Update

The Chicago Bulls announced today that after completing thorough examinations from cardiologists at both Rush University Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University, Lauri Markkanen has been cleared to resume full basketball related activities.

Markkanen initially experienced extreme fatigue and an accelerated heart rate during a game in Toronto on March 26. After an examination by Raptors team physicians at halftime of that game, the determination was made to hold Markkanen out of basketball activities pending further testing. Following preliminary testing in Toronto immediately after the game, Markkanen returned to Chicago the next day where he was examined by Dr. Richard Trohman, Co-director of Cardiology and Director of Electrophysiology, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. In addition, Markkanen was also examined by Dr. Hugh Calkins, Director of Electrophysiology at Johns Hopkins University. After further testing, both physicians determined the cause of Markkanen’s symptoms to be primarily related to a combination of dehydration and nutrient deficiency. Following a standard period of postseason recovery, Markkanen will initiate his offseason training program in Finland before returning mid-summer to Chicago to train with Bulls staff.