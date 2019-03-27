Lauri Markkanen Update

Last night, Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen experienced extreme fatigue during the first half of Chicago’s game in Toronto. He was seen and evaluated in the training room by the Bulls medical staff and Toronto’s team physician. Although he was stable, it was determined that further testing was warranted, and he would remain in Toronto overnight. As a result, Markkanen was accompanied by team Director of Performance Health Chip Schaefer, where he underwent more testing at a local hospital after the game. He was cleared to travel after tests were completed and is now back in Chicago. Markkanen is undergoing further evaluation this afternoon and will not play in tonight’s game versus Portland. Updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate.