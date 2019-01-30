Lauri Markkanen Selected To Play In 2019 Rising Stars

The NBA announced today that Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen was named to the World Team for the 2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend, as selected by NBA assistant coaches.

The 21-year-old from Finland was the seventh-overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. After missing the first 23 games of the 2018-19 season due to a right elbow sprain, he is now averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds to go along with .431 shooting from the field, .395 from three, and .841 from the free throw line. Markkanen posted his sixth double-double in 27 games played vs. Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 27, with 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. He has made at least three 3-pointers in seven consecutive games, which is the longest such streak in Bulls history. Markkanen has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games, and 10 games overall, with a season-high 32 vs. Orlando on Dec. 21, which he followed up with 31 points at Cleveland on Dec. 23 for his first career set of back-to-back 30-point games. Among rookie and sophomore players who have played at least as many games as Markkanen, he ranks sixth in points per game, fifth in rebounds per game and sixth in 3-point percentage.

The 2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars game will take place on Friday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. CT at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The 25th Rising Stars will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world in the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star Weekend. MTN DEW ICE will serve as the title partner, expanding on its continued commitment to supporting up-and-coming stars throughout the sport. MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars will air live in the U.S. on TNT and ESPN Radio. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com.