Keys To The Game: Game 4 Bulls vs. Bucks (4.24.22)

Creative off-ball movement and screening

The Bulls offense thrives off of their talented isolation scorers and efficient 3-point shooting despite a low number of attempts. The Bucks make it extremely difficult to play this strategy with the way their long-armed defenders pack the paint.

If the Bulls want to take down the Bucks on Sunday we will need to see Chicago do a lot more to free up their shooters for open looks. Expect to see a lot more flare screens and two-man game involving Zach LaVine and Coby White, two of the team's better shooters.