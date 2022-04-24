Keys To The Game: Game 4 Bulls vs. Bucks (4.24.22)
Chicago comes into Sunday's afternoon matchup with the Bucks looking to bounceback from a blowout loss in Game 3. The Bulls primary scorers struggled mightily against the Bucks disciplined defense. Here's how the Bulls can pull off the upset on Sunday.
Creative off-ball movement and screening
The Bulls offense thrives off of their talented isolation scorers and efficient 3-point shooting despite a low number of attempts. The Bucks make it extremely difficult to play this strategy with the way their long-armed defenders pack the paint.
If the Bulls want to take down the Bucks on Sunday we will need to see Chicago do a lot more to free up their shooters for open looks. Expect to see a lot more flare screens and two-man game involving Zach LaVine and Coby White, two of the team's better shooters.
Intensity on defense
The Bulls brought great defensive energy in Game 2, forcing Milwaukee into 15 turnovers and contesting almost every shot. Giannis Antetokounmpo will, of course, get his scoring average or near that, so the key is not allowing role players like Grayson Allen to sink your defense.
Allen scored 20 points, including a red-hot 5-for-7 from the 3-point line. The Bulls need to be better when it comes to attention to detail and they need to play with real playoff intensity, meaning no open layups and as few open 3-pointers as possible for the opposition.
Make DeMar a playmaker
DeMar DeRozan is a supremely talented passer as well as scorer, averaging 4.9 assists per game over the regular season. That figure has stayed close to the same number while his turnovers have gone up slightly. Milwaukee is focusing so much defensive attention on DeRozan that the Bulls best course of action may be using DeMar as more of a passer on Sunday afternoon.
The Bucks are unlikely to allow DeRozan much time to analyze things before a trap comes so it would behoove him to get rid of the ball quicker.
If DeRozan confidently makes quick skip passes out of double-teams and traps, the Bulls offense will be in a great spot to break Milwaukee's bend-but-don't-break defense.
