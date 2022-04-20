Keys To The Game: Game 2 AT Milwaukee Bucks (4.20.22)
The Bulls, despite not coming away with a win, shocked the world during Sunday's Game 1 in Milwaukee. Chicago lost 93-86, a much closer result than what was expected against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning NBA Champions.
But there are, of course, no moral victories in the NBA and the Bulls need to regroup and find a way to close the gap and come away with a victory on Sunday night.
The Bulls defense gave them plenty of positives to build off of and as DeMar DeRozan discussed, the team knows they can play better on offense. Here's how Chicago can take Game 2 in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Continue to mix things up on defense
The Bucks will, of course, make adjustments that will make it harder for the Bulls to execute any defensive strategy successfully. Nonetheless, it was truly impressive to see the Bulls hang with the Bucks by utilizing drop coverage, the occasional trap and most importantly, using "ICE" coverage to prevent middle penetration and encourage turnover-generating opportunities from the weakside.
No matter what Billy Donovan and his staff decide to do to slow down what will surely be a rejuvenated Giannis Antetokounpo and Co., they will need to make sure to have multiple back up plans.
Paying attention to detail on defense almost nabbed the Bulls a surprise Game 1 win. The same execution and effort in Game 2 could even the series up heading back to Chicago.
Various screeners on offense
The Bulls star players thrive in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop game but the offense was cold in Game 1, as the team shot 32% in the loss.
A big part of the Bulls offense struggling was Bucks defenders being able to get a strong contest on the jump shots of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Chicago won't be able to stop defenders from getting a contest every time but mixing up who sets the screen would at the very least give the Bucks defense something else to think about.
Patrick Williams is an interesting screen option because he is a capable of knocking down an open jump shot after setting a screen and players like Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green provide more of an explosive rim-running element.
How Billy Donovan utilizes his screeners will be huge on Wednesday night.
Continue high 3-point attempt rate on offense
For the Bulls to stick with Milwaukee in this series, they were always going to have to attempt more 3-pointers than they attempted per game during the regular season.
So farm so good on that front. Chicago attempted 37 3-pointers in Game 1, and though the results weren't pretty (18% from deep), their attempts were smart and within the flow of the offense.
The Bulls had some poor late-game execution that could've made a huge difference late but their high number of 3-point attempts was in no way a reason for the loss. In fact, it was quite the opposite. The fact that the Bulls appear to be willing to mix up their offensive identity bodes well for their ability to make this series a long one.
