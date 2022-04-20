Keys To The Game: Game 2 AT Milwaukee Bucks (4.20.22)

The Bulls, despite not coming away with a win, shocked the world during Sunday's Game 1 in Milwaukee. Chicago lost 93-86, a much closer result than what was expected against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning NBA Champions.

But there are, of course, no moral victories in the NBA and the Bulls need to regroup and find a way to close the gap and come away with a victory on Sunday night.

The Bulls defense gave them plenty of positives to build off of and as DeMar DeRozan discussed, the team knows they can play better on offense. Here's how Chicago can take Game 2 in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.