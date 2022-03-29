Keys To The Game: Bulls at Wizards (3.29.22)

The Bulls were defeated by the New York Knicks in a physical game in Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Chicago got to the free throw line 33 times, getting over the hump with one of their recent struggles but saw another show up as their bench production was poor.

At this point in the season --with the playoff standings changing everyday--every game matters immensely. The Washington Wizards still have a long-shot chance of making the postseason play-in tournament but they are likely a draft lottery-bound team.

This only adds more pressure for the Bulls as they simply cannot afford to lose back-to-back games to teams outside of the playoff race with seeding being so volatile down the stretch.