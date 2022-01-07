Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Wizards (1.7.22)

The rolling Chicago Bulls look to extend their league-high eight-game winning streak to nine games as they face off with the Washington Wizards at the UC on Friday night.

The last time Chicago faced the Wizards, they took them down at Washington, D.C. behind DeMar DeRozan's second game-winner in two nights.

This time around the Bulls will be back in front of their great home crowd at the United Center. Look for a resilient Washington squad to play with extra energy and effort this time around as they try to be the team to end the Bulls' winning streak.