Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hawks (2.24.22)
The Bulls return to regular season action on Thursday when they take on the the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center. The Hawks went into the All-Star break 5-5 over their last 10 games, ranking 23rd in defensive rating over that same span.
Atlanta has had rough games on both ends of the spectrum as of late.
The Hawks gave up 136 points on 55.6% shooting to the Spurs in a February 11 matchup, with their defense struggling mightily. The Atlanta offense was then ground to a halt by a very effective Boston defense, with the Hawks scoring 95 points on 36.6% shooting.
Chicago will have a variety of ways to beat the Hawks, it will just take responsible ball-handling, attention to detail on defense and some patience on the offensive end. Let's take a closer look.
Steady diet of Vucevic on offense
Nikola Vucevic has started to warm up on offense over the last month.
Over February, Vucevic has took 18.6 field goal attempts per game. This figure is closer to his 2020-21 numbers than his shot attempts this season (16.2) and he has clearly benefited from increased involvement.
The last time out vs. Atlanta, Vooch was absolutely massive over a two game span.
He poured in 24 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks on December 27 and then followed it up two days later with a 16-point, 20-rebound double-double with 3 steals, both Bulls wins.
Chicago can win even if Vucevic doesn't necessarily have a big scoring night but he needs to get plenty of touches to maintain a proper shot balance on offense. He is the main player on the Bulls sans LaVine that can convert at a high rate inside and outside the 3-point arc.
Slow down Bogdanovic
Bogdon Bogdanovic has been great over this recent stretch while the Hawks try to at least make the play-in tournament in the tough Eastern Conference.
Bogdanovic has three 20+ point games over his last five contests, including 23 points on 69% shooting in a 21-point road win over the Orlando Magic.
What makes Bogdanovic so tough is the fact that he is a very willing passer despite being quite the accurate shooter from deep. For his career he is a 38% 3-point shooter who also averages just over 3 assists per game and 1.5 turnovers.
This season he has done more of the same and has functioned quite well as Atlanta's sixth man who is more than capable of starting games as well.
If the Bulls can stop Bogdanovic from creating efficient offense for Atlanta's bench unit, it will be easier for the Chicago starters to impose their style of play upon the Hawks.
Stay attached to Trae Young
This one is a little bit more dependent on coach-specific strategy. But whether Billy Donovan and the Bulls decide to switch pick-and-rolls, fight over the screen or both, the Bulls defenders will need to stay attached to Trae Young on Thursday night.
Young has averaged a 27-point, 10-assist double-double against the Bulls this season so it is likely that multiple strategies will need to be used to limit his effectiveness. His 3-point percentage has fluctuated throughout the season but sits at a career-high 38% heading into Wednesday's matchup in Chicago.
Young has hit at least four 3-pointers in 3 of his last 5 games. On the season Young is shooting 43% from deep in wins and 33% in losses.
The numbers reflect what the tape shows: find a way to limit Young's clean 3-point attempts and you can severely cripple an otherwise impressive Hawks offense.
