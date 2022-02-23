Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hawks (2.24.22)

The Bulls return to regular season action on Thursday when they take on the the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center. The Hawks went into the All-Star break 5-5 over their last 10 games, ranking 23rd in defensive rating over that same span.

Atlanta has had rough games on both ends of the spectrum as of late.

The Hawks gave up 136 points on 55.6% shooting to the Spurs in a February 11 matchup, with their defense struggling mightily. The Atlanta offense was then ground to a halt by a very effective Boston defense, with the Hawks scoring 95 points on 36.6% shooting.

Chicago will have a variety of ways to beat the Hawks, it will just take responsible ball-handling, attention to detail on defense and some patience on the offensive end. Let's take a closer look.