Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Clippers (3.31.22)
The Bulls look to get the season sweep of the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center. The Clippers recently celebrated the return Paul George to the rotation. George dropped 34 points in his return, looking fresh as the Clippers attempt to avoid the play-in tournament.
Here is how the Bulls matchup on Thursday night.
Limit Paul George FGAs
In his return to action against the Jazz, George got up 20 shots. There is only so much you can limit a superstar's touches but George was able to wiggle free off of screens to the tune of 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line.
Chicago must commit to running George off of the 3-point line to limit his attempts from deep. And if that is done, physicality and attention to detail should stop George from having a 30+ point outing.
Off-ball movement on offense
The Chicago offense succeeds because of incredible shotmakers in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic and a supporting cast that understands their respective roles. But as of late, Billy Donovan and his staff have not seen much in the way of off-ball movement.
When DeRozan or LaVine have the ball, especially in isolation, the Bulls off-ball players are usually watching. But simply ball-watching makes it easier for defenses to lock in. In the moments where someone makes a random cut to the rim or sets a flare screen, you can see how effective a Bulls' offense with proper off-ball movement can be.
Match the Clippers bench production
The Clippers are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to their bench unit. Los Angeles' backups are capable of carrying the scoring load for head coach Tyronn Lue.
In their win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Clippers bench unit racked up 47 points. Players like Luke Kennard, Robert Covington and physical big man Isaiah Hartenstein will make the Bulls backups work hard on Thursday evening.
If Donovan and Co. can get some solid production from the Chicago bench, it will make it easier for the Bulls to withstand any hot stretches of shooting from Clippers star Paul George.
