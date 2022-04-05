Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Bucks (4.5.22)
The Bulls continue their end-of-season stretch as they take on their rival, the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center on Tuesday night.
Chicago comes into April 5 as the five-seed in the Eastern Conference. The standings shift just about everyday with everyone so close in the standings so every game is extremely crucial at this point in the year.
Here's how the Bulls matchup with the Bucks on Tuesday evening.
Hard screens for DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan is obviously the key to the Bulls' offense, even more so sans Zach LaVine. The Bucks are a team that don't like to switch a ton on defense which usually plays right into the Bulls' hands.
But the Milwaukee defense is excellent at defending without fouling and their guards fight tremendously hard around screens to contest shots. If the Bulls want to create open looks for DeRozan, they will need to screen harder and more effectively to free him up for open jumpers and drives to the rim.
Aggressive 3-point shooting
The Bulls are a team that don't take a lot of 3-point shots, rather, they make a good portion of their few attempts from deep. While this looks good on paper in terms of 3-point percentage (4th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%), Chicago loses out on the math against the elite teams in the league who posses many knockdown 3-point shooters.
If the Bulls want to truly battle with a very much battle-tested Bucks squad on Tuesday, they will need to venture a bit outside their comfort zone and get aggressive with the number of shots they take from 3-point range.
Defend without fouling
Chicago needs to take a page out of the Milwaukee book in terms of defending without fouling.
The Bucks are a physical team on both sides of the ball but they make a habit of contesting every shot without going over the line in terms of fouling/over-helping.
The Bulls have suffered from a terribly big gap in terms of free throw attempts when facing the Bucks. Mostly because Chicago takes a lot of long-2s on offense while Milwaukee can go on long stretches of parading to the charity stripe behind Giannis' forays to the rim.
Billy Donovan no doubt has talked to his squad at length about not getting "caught with their hands in the cookie jar," i.e., being mindful of the referees position on the floor when going for steals, etc.
To beat a Bucks team firing on all cylinders, Chicago will need to avoid giving Giannis and Co. 20-30+ free throws on Tuesday night.
