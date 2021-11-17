Keys To The Game: Bulls at Trail Blazers (11.17.21)
Chicago continues to impress on their West Coast trip, sitting at 2-1 heading into the matchup with the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland. The Bulls dispatched of the Lakers in an 18-point win on Monday night.
In the Bulls win over the Lakers, they shot absolutely lights out from 3-point range. Chicago shot 44.1% from 3, hitting five more 3-pointers than their season average.
Lonzo Ball's season-high 27 points contained seven 3-point makes and could foreshadow future hot-shooting from deep for the usually 3-point averse Bulls.
Here's how the matchup with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Stay Composed In A Hostile Environment
The Bulls have been one of the better road teams in the league, sitting at 5-2 away from the United Center coming into Wednesday evening. The Trail Blazers are one of the best home teams in the league, with a 6-1 record at the Moda Center. This will be where the "unstoppable force meets an immovable object."
Chicago has been excellent on the road by limiting their turnovers and trusting their main offensive creators in crunch time. This formula will continue to work against even this stiffest of competition Portland's defense is drastically different at home.
Per NBA.com, the Trail Blazers defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) is 110.1 overall but improves dramatically to 103.3 at the Moda Center.
"Lock And Trail" CJ McCollum
CJ McCollum has consistently been one of the most deadly accurate shooters in the NBA. This season, his sharp-shooting ways are of more importance than usual as Damian Lillard continues his 2021-22 shooting slump (Lillard currently shooting 38% from the field).
The lock-and-trail technique is where an off-ball defender tries to dictate the path of a shooter by following him closely around a screen, preventing him from cutting backdoor and (hopefully) forcing the shooter into a tougher midrange look rather than a clean 3-point shot.
The Bulls have the perfect trio of guards to lock-and-trail McCollum and Lillard in Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu.
Attack Jusuf Nurkic in space
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is a massive man at a reported 6-foot-11 and 290 lbs. "Nurk" is a tough low-post scorer and gifted offensive rebounder who could pose obvious problems for the more small-ball oriented Bulls sans Nikola Vucevic.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has put on a masterclass as of late in how to manage small-ball lineups, getting peak efficiency from lineups featuring Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and now, Coby White.
If the Bulls continue to go to their up-tempo, small-ball look, it would be a boon to their offense if they attacked Nurkic in space. The Bosnian center is not the most fleet of foot, so spacing out the floor and attempting to drive by Nurk could be just what the Chicago offense needs to get in an early rhythm.
