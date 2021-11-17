Keys To The Game: Bulls at Trail Blazers (11.17.21)

Chicago continues to impress on their West Coast trip, sitting at 2-1 heading into the matchup with the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland. The Bulls dispatched of the Lakers in an 18-point win on Monday night.

In the Bulls win over the Lakers, they shot absolutely lights out from 3-point range. Chicago shot 44.1% from 3, hitting five more 3-pointers than their season average.

Lonzo Ball's season-high 27 points contained seven 3-point makes and could foreshadow future hot-shooting from deep for the usually 3-point averse Bulls.

Here's how the matchup with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.