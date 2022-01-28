Keys To The Game: Bulls at Spurs (1.28.22)

The Bulls take on DeMar DeRozan's former team, the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night as they look to string together a three-game win streak for the first time since early January.

Chicago will not be at 100% health but having Zach LaVine, DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic is enough for the Bulls to have a fighting chance against any opponent.

The Spurs have an intriguing team with some very impressive talent, especially on the defensive side. The lanky, 6-foot-4 Dejounte Murray has been an absolute menace on both sides of the ball this season.

Murray has 10 triple-doubles this season and has tied the Spurs franchise record for tripe-doubles in a career.

Murray will likely take the assignment of guarding LaVine or DeRozan, which means Chicago will need to be diligent on Friday night.