Keys To The Game: Bulls at Jazz (3.16.22)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls look to get back on track on Wednesday when they face off against a tough Utah Jazz squad in Salt Lake City. Chicago has won two of their last three games but took a tough loss to the Kings in Sacramento ahead of Wednesday night's tilt.
Here's how the Bulls matchup with the Jazz.
Proper help defense on Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is a dynamic scoring talent. He is shooting a carer-high 9.8 attempts per game from 3-point range at 35% but still finds time to explode to the basket for impressive finishes.
If the Bulls want to stick with the Jazz on Friday night, they will need to slow down Mitchell. A player with his speed is capable of beating most defenders off the dribble, so it will be crucial for Bulls help defenders to come over quickly when and if Mitchell finds his way to the rim.
Physical boxouts on Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert is a menace on the offensive and defensive glass. He leads the NBA in rebounding at over 14 per game. Chicago has struggled throughout the season with prolific rebounders, and Gobert is about as prolific as they come.
Of course, it would not be fair to count on Nikola Vucevic alone to stop the Frenchman from being a nuisance on the boards. It will take a group effort from Chicago to slow down Utah's rebound force in the paint.
Smart shot selection
The Bulls offense has been excellent all season long. They take shots suited to their personnel, meaning plenty of midrange jumpers and selective, but accurate 3-point shooting with plenty of free throws mixed in.
In their loss to the Kings on March 14, Chicago 40% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line. This terrible display was perhaps the Bulls worst offensive performance of the season. Wednesday night provides a great opportunity for the Bulls to bounce back to the offense that we are used to seeing.
Expect to see the Bulls veteran leaders take smart shots--especially against Rudy Gobert in drop defense or switch opportunities--en route to a much better showing in Salt Lake City.
NEXT UP: