History's 5 best at the 8th pick

Eight would be too much for the Bulls in the May 14 NBA lottery. And too bad because it's been one of the worst places to be in the NBA lottery in recent years. The lowest the Bulls could be in this year's draft lottery would be eighth, though it is only about a two percent chance. Their chances for the No. 1 pick are 12.5 percent compared with 14 percent for the teams with the three poorest records. In this year's drawing, four teams could move up. Once the top four teams are decided, then the teams are placed in order of finish with poorest record first. Only if four teams—none of whom would be the teams with the three poorest records—jump ahead of all four of those teams can the Bulls fall to No. 8. So it is highly unlikely. It's also been a product of poor scouting because many players drafted below No. 8 have become top players and All-Stars. But in the last decade, the No. 8 pick has barely produced one veteran starter, the closest regular being Portland role player Al-Farouq Aminu. Collin Sexton last year for Cleveland also has been a starter, though on a rebuilding team.

The history of the No. 8 pick also hasn't been exceptional. It was more so early in the NBA when, for example, Willis Reed was taken No. 8, which that season was a second round pick. Similarly with fellow Hall of Famer Jack Twyman. Sam Jones as No. 8 was the last pick in the first round in the era of territorial draft picks to local teams. Here's a look at the best No. 8 selections in the modern NBA era since the merger of the leagues in 1976.