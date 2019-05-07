History's 5 best at the 7th pick

No. 7 again? It was good luck for Mickey Mantle and John Elway, and good for the Bulls lately. The Bulls have used the No. 7 draft pick the last two years for Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. The Bulls began their mostly successful rebuilding in 2003 with the No. 7 draft selection of Kirk Hinrich, and the Bulls have a better chance in the upcoming draft lottery of getting the No. 7 pick than the No. 1 pick. Of course, they'd rather have No. 1. Or Nos. 2 or 3. But while there isn't an outstanding NBA history for the No. 8 selection in the NBA draft, there has been, curiously, a lot of talent at the No. 7 spot. In fact, in the last decade, the No. 7 spot has supplied some of the best young talent in the NBA starting with Stephen Curry in 2009 and top young players like Harrison Barnes, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and, of course, Markkanen. And perhaps soon Carter. So here's a look at the best No. 7 draft picks in NBA history since the merger of the leagues in 1976.