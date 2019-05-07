History's 5 best at the 7th pick

by By Sam Smith
Posted: May 07, 2019

No. 7 again? It was good luck for Mickey Mantle and John Elway, and good for the Bulls lately. The Bulls have used the No. 7 draft pick the last two years for Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. The Bulls began their mostly successful rebuilding in 2003 with the No. 7 draft selection of Kirk Hinrich, and the Bulls have a better chance in the upcoming draft lottery of getting the No. 7 pick than the No. 1 pick. Of course, they'd rather have No. 1. Or Nos. 2 or 3. But while there isn't an outstanding NBA history for the No. 8 selection in the NBA draft, there has been, curiously, a lot of talent at the No. 7 spot. In fact, in the last decade, the No. 7 spot has supplied some of the best young talent in the NBA starting with Stephen Curry in 2009 and top young players like Harrison Barnes, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and, of course, Markkanen. And perhaps soon Carter. So here's a look at the best No. 7 draft picks in NBA history since the merger of the leagues in 1976.

1.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, 2009. The Warriors guard may be the best shooter in NBA history with his quick release shot off the dribble. He's a back to back league MVP, league scoring champion and steals leader who is going for his fourth championship in the last five years and one of the most popular players in NBA history.

Stephen Curry shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected seventh by the Golden State Warriors during the 2009 NBA Draft on June 25, 2009 at the WaMu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2.

Bernard King, New York Knicks, 1977. The Hall of Famer was one of the most prolific scorers in the game, leading the league in scoring before suffering an ACL tear. At a time when the surgery was primitive, King made a remarkable return to again become an All-Star and all-league player and 20-point scorer with an unguardable mid-range game.

Bernard King #30 of the New York Knicks looks to make a move in the paint against the Milwaukee Bucks during an NBA game in 1986 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

3.

Chris Mullin, Golden State Warriors, 1985. The Hall of Famer and Dream Team member was one of the game's top shooters with a deliberate, fundamentally sound game and a five-year run averaging more than 25 points per game. He was on two gold medal winning Olympic teams and a five-time All-Star.

Forward Chris Mullin of the Golden State Warriors goes up for two.

4.

Kevin Johnson, Cleveland Cavaliers, 1987. He was one of the fastest and highest scoring point guards of the era who helped lead the Phoenix renaissance that led to the 1993 Finals and had the Suns as the league's winningest team in his first seven seasons. He was a five-time all-league player and a league Most Improved who averaged almost 20 points in more than 100 playoff games.

Kevin Johnson #7 of the Phoenix Suns looks to drive to the basket against B.J. Armstrong #10 of the Chicago Bulls in Game Five of the 1993 NBA Finals on June 18, 1993 at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. T

5.

Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs, 1984. He was one of the best defensive players of his era, winning Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time All-Star and six times all-defense while also leading the league in steals three times. He has the highest steals rate in NBA history in ranking as one of the best two-way players. He was one of four players ever to have a quadruple double in a game. He encountered serious legal issues and spent a year in prison after his playing career for domestic assault.

Alvin Robertson #21 of the San Antonio Spurs defends against Magic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game played in 1989 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.

The No. 7 pick also was rich with other talented players that included Richard Hamilton, Vinnie Johnson, Damon Stoudemire, Eric Gordon, Jason Williams, Luol Deng, Luc Longley, Roy Tarpley, Mike Gminski, Nene and Hinrich. In early league history, the top No. 7 selections were John Havlicek, Tom Meschery and George Yardley.

