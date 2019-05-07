History's 5 best at the 7th pick
Sam counts down to the draft lottery and looks back at the best to ever play at the 7th pick
No. 7 again? It was good luck for Mickey Mantle and John Elway, and good for the Bulls lately. The Bulls have used the No. 7 draft pick the last two years for Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. The Bulls began their mostly successful rebuilding in 2003 with the No. 7 draft selection of Kirk Hinrich, and the Bulls have a better chance in the upcoming draft lottery of getting the No. 7 pick than the No. 1 pick. Of course, they'd rather have No. 1. Or Nos. 2 or 3. But while there isn't an outstanding NBA history for the No. 8 selection in the NBA draft, there has been, curiously, a lot of talent at the No. 7 spot. In fact, in the last decade, the No. 7 spot has supplied some of the best young talent in the NBA starting with Stephen Curry in 2009 and top young players like Harrison Barnes, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and, of course, Markkanen. And perhaps soon Carter. So here's a look at the best No. 7 draft picks in NBA history since the merger of the leagues in 1976.
1.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, 2009. The Warriors guard may be the best shooter in NBA history with his quick release shot off the dribble. He's a back to back league MVP, league scoring champion and steals leader who is going for his fourth championship in the last five years and one of the most popular players in NBA history.
2.
Bernard King, New York Knicks, 1977. The Hall of Famer was one of the most prolific scorers in the game, leading the league in scoring before suffering an ACL tear. At a time when the surgery was primitive, King made a remarkable return to again become an All-Star and all-league player and 20-point scorer with an unguardable mid-range game.
3.
Chris Mullin, Golden State Warriors, 1985. The Hall of Famer and Dream Team member was one of the game's top shooters with a deliberate, fundamentally sound game and a five-year run averaging more than 25 points per game. He was on two gold medal winning Olympic teams and a five-time All-Star.
4.
Kevin Johnson, Cleveland Cavaliers, 1987. He was one of the fastest and highest scoring point guards of the era who helped lead the Phoenix renaissance that led to the 1993 Finals and had the Suns as the league's winningest team in his first seven seasons. He was a five-time all-league player and a league Most Improved who averaged almost 20 points in more than 100 playoff games.
5.
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs, 1984. He was one of the best defensive players of his era, winning Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time All-Star and six times all-defense while also leading the league in steals three times. He has the highest steals rate in NBA history in ranking as one of the best two-way players. He was one of four players ever to have a quadruple double in a game. He encountered serious legal issues and spent a year in prison after his playing career for domestic assault.
The No. 7 pick also was rich with other talented players that included Richard Hamilton, Vinnie Johnson, Damon Stoudemire, Eric Gordon, Jason Williams, Luol Deng, Luc Longley, Roy Tarpley, Mike Gminski, Nene and Hinrich. In early league history, the top No. 7 selections were John Havlicek, Tom Meschery and George Yardley.
