History's 5 best at the 6th pick

The Bulls won't be looking for anyone who shoots bricks or who likes the Knicks, though they are looking for a fix. Could it be with No. 6? The Bulls in this draft lottery have the highest odds, about 25 percent, of getting the No. 6 pick. It would not be a time for celebration even though there have been many talented players selected with the No. 6 pick in the NBA draft. One of the all-time greats was selected No. 6, Larry Bird, though at a time when the draft wasn't a high priority because teams needed annual gate receipts to stay in business. Young prospects were not as attractive as veterans. Another reason why Red Auerbach was the best ever executive. In early NBA history, one of our all-time favorites, Tilden Tech's Johnny "Red" Kerr was taken No. 6 and so was Hall of Fame player and coach Lenny Wilkens. Here's a look at the best No. 6 selections in NBA history since the 1976 merger.