History's 5 best at the 6th pick
Sam counts down to the draft and looks back to the best to ever play at the 6th pick
The Bulls won't be looking for anyone who shoots bricks or who likes the Knicks, though they are looking for a fix. Could it be with No. 6? The Bulls in this draft lottery have the highest odds, about 25 percent, of getting the No. 6 pick. It would not be a time for celebration even though there have been many talented players selected with the No. 6 pick in the NBA draft. One of the all-time greats was selected No. 6, Larry Bird, though at a time when the draft wasn't a high priority because teams needed annual gate receipts to stay in business. Young prospects were not as attractive as veterans. Another reason why Red Auerbach was the best ever executive. In early NBA history, one of our all-time favorites, Tilden Tech's Johnny "Red" Kerr was taken No. 6 and so was Hall of Fame player and coach Lenny Wilkens. Here's a look at the best No. 6 selections in NBA history since the 1976 merger.
1.
Larry Bird, Boston Celtics, 1978. It seems inconceivable now, but in that NBA era when several teams were facing bankruptcy, it seemed too much of a risk to select Bird and wait a year before he came to the NBA. He had transferred from Indiana U. to Indiana State and had a fifth year to play, which became his legendary duel with Magic Johnson in the 1979 NCAA championship. Though there still were doubts about Bird then as too slow and unathletic for the NBA. Auerbach drafted him and waited, and Bird even threatened not to sign and go back into the draft. It worked out for he and the Celtics.
2.
Adrian Dantley, Buffalo Braves, 1976. Let's say he had strong opinions. He was traded after winning Rookie of the Year and played for seven teams and only running afoul of Isiah Thomas in Detroit probably kept him off two title winning teams. He was one of the most unique players in NBA history, a six-time All-Star and two-time league scoring champion as a 6-4 post player who averaged more than 30 points per game in four consecutive seasons.
3.
Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers, 2012. It was one of the worst trades in league history as the Nets traded the selection for Gerald Wallace after acquiring Deron Williams and not wanting point guard competition. Lillard has gone on to become one of the top scoring guards in the NBA with a career average close to 25 points per game, a Rookie of the Year and four-time All-Star who probably was unfairly overlooked two other times.
4.
Antoine Walker, Boston Celtics, 1996. He's become more known for his financial misfortunes. But the native Chicagoan was one of the most versatile players in the game, a point forward type who could shoot with range and convert full court. He was a three-time All-Star who played for six teams and the 2006 champion Miami Heat. He and Paul Pierce became a fearsome scoring duo for a revived Celtics team.
5.
Brandon Roy, Portland Trailblazers, 2006. The scoring guard had a meteoric flameout due to chronic knee problems that forced him to retire after five years. He had fallen in the draft due to medical concerns, but he probably also was over utilized as a result by leading the league in minutes his second season and among the leaders his first four seasons. He averaged almost 20 points in those five seasons and was Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and twice all-NBA.
There was plenty of value at No. 6 with other top contributors like Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Shane Battier, Wally Szczerbiak, Tom Gugliotta, Hersey Hawkins, Buddy Hield, Kenny Smith and Orlando Woolridge.
