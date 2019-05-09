History's 5 best at the 5th pick

According to the odds, the Bulls even with the fourth poorest record have a small chance of getting the No. 5 selection in the NBA draft lottery. The lowest odds are for pick No. 8 and then for pick No. 5. Though in league history, teams added a lot of future Hall of Famers to their team with the No. 5 pick in the draft. In fact, one would have to go beyond the five best selections in the modern era since 1976 to include all the players in the Basketball Hall of Fame selected with the No. 5 pick. Plus there were some greats in the early years of the NBA at No. 5, like Walt Frazier, Frank Ramsey, Larry Foust, Johnny Green, Jeff Mullins, Guy Rodgers, Bobby Jones and Darryl Dawkins. It could make for some interesting debate to rate the top five all-time No. 5 draft picks. Here's one version.