History's 5 best at the 4th pick

Rebuilding through the draft often requires more luck than skill. A look at the history of the No. 4 selection in the NBA draft suggests that. The Bulls finished the season with the fourth poorest record in the NBA. If no places change in the May 14 lottery drawing, the Bulls would select fourth in the draft. Selecting that high would suggest the chance to add a high level player, and it has happened, though not much lately. In the last decade, no player selected No. 4 has played in an NBA All-Star game. Only Kristaps Porzingis has been selected to an All-Star game as a reserve, and he was injured before the game, didn't play and was subsequently traded. Recent No. 4 picks like Jarren Jackson Jr. and Josh Jackson are considered to have All-Star potential, but perhaps years away. There have been many talented players selected with the No. 4 pick, but more who became just good NBA starters rather than stars. Here's a look at the best No. 4 selections in the NBA draft since the merger of the leagues in 1976.