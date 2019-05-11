History's 5 best at the 3rd pick

Everybody always wants to be No. 1, but sometimes No. 3 is good enough. Could No. 3 set up like it did in 1984? That was when the player most regard as the best in NBA history was selected after the player everyone agreed should be the No. 1 pick and then after the team with the No. 2 pick had a duplication at that position. So Michael Jordan fell to the Bulls on the best day ever for the franchise. The consensus this year is Duke forward Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 selection. In 1984, it was agreed whoever got No. 1 would choose Akeem Olajuwon. The Houston Rockets did in a coin flip following a tanking stretch run that was so embarrassing and egregious that the NBA instituted the draft lottery the next season. Back then Portland with the No. 2 pick had All-Star shooting guard Jim Paxson and super prospect shooting guard Clyde Drexler. So they passed on Jordan for a center, leaving the Bulls at No. 3 to settle for Jordan. This year Williamson will go No. 1, but some wonder about his future with his size. And some of the top potential lottery teams like Atlanta and Cleveland have point guards. Maybe they pass on Murray State's Ja Morant, who falls to No. 3? Could he be that star? It's a long way from even suggesting that's possible. Though No. 3 has been good for many teams. Here's a look at the best players selected No. 3 in the NBA draft since the 1976 merger of the NBA and ABA.