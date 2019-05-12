History's 5 best at the 2nd pick

Logically, second place should be better than third place and silver is more valuable than bronze. Though not often in the NBA draft, where the No. 3 pick generally has a more significant history than the No. 2 pick. Of course, the most famous No. 2 was Portland passing Michael Jordan for Sam Bowie. But even a recent history of the No. 2 pick, which should be almost an automatic All-Star, shows a run of lesser talented players than lower selections. Even in recent years, would you take Marvin Bagley No. 2 last year, or Lonzo Ball the year before, or Brandon Ingram the year before that? Or No. 2 picks in the last decade like Jabari Parker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Evan Turner, Derrick Williams, Hasheem Thabeet and Michael Beasley? And then you get to 2007 when everyone agreed Greg Oden was the certain No. 1 pick. Here's a look at the best No. 2 draft picks since the merger of the leagues in 1976.