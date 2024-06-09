Hall of Famer and Bulls legend Chet Walker, one of the greatest to grace the Chicago sports world, dies at 84

Chet Walker wasn’t the most famous or celebrated player in Bulls history. He wasn’t the most well known or the most decorated, though he was just one of five players who spent at least five seasons with the franchise to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. But Chet Walker was one of the most important players in Bulls history because he not only was in the vanguard of players that first gave the Bulls credibility as an NBA franchise, but he was one of the pioneers of the NBA labor movement that over league defiance gained free agency while being one of the early bullheaded warriors against injustice which helped bring about the modern NBA.

Walker, 84, died Saturday in Long Beach after a long illness.

In a statement, the Bulls said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history. An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago.”

Walker, an elusive 6-7 forward who won an NBA championship as Wilt Chamberlain’s wing man with the Philadelphia 76ers and was named to seven All-Star teams including four in five seasons with the Bulls, earned all the requisite honors for basketball immortality.

He scored the most points in a Bulls game, 56, other than Michael Jordan. He is among the all-time franchise leaders in shooting, free throws and fields goals made and attempted, total points ad scoring average. NBA champion, perennial All-Star, Hall of Fame.

But it was also as a trailblazer that separated Walker as he was the fulcrum from which the Bulls first became a winning franchise with a five-year run averaging more than 50 wins and a conference finals narrow seventh game loss. That went along with his civil rights work in Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and vocally against the apartheid in South Africa to his seminal labor work with daring NBA players who challenged ownership and the league to finally win free agency. And not without sacrifice as Walker’s NBA career, even still the Bulls closer and go-to shot maker for last plays, came to an abrupt end following that devastating 1975 seventh game conference finals loss to the Golden State Warriors and a tumultuous run with a Bulls team that led the league in disappointments and floor burns.

When no NBA team apparently in the wake of his activism would sign him despite being the second leading scorer on the Bulls in 1975 and averaging more than 19 points per game, Walker retired.

That Walker was a signatory of the Oscar Robertson suit that led to free agency and filed his own action which delayed a settlement and a merger with the ABA was not lost on NBA elders.

"The point was the lawsuit changed the structure of the NBA," Walker once told me. "The players started making more money, so the coaches made more money. It took away the sole power the owners had. The Robertson suit was the start of what made possible all the money that's made now. Larry Fleisher (players' attorney) never got the credit he deserved. Nobody talks about what those players did.

"I felt I was blacklisted," Walker added about his departure from the Bulls in 1975. "(William) Wirtz was angry I didn’t want to come back to the Bulls. I couldn't play for (Dick) Motta anymore. We got past it, but then I felt we should have won at least two championships with that team. I thought I had a deal in Milwaukee, but then I couldn't get one anywhere. It was like the end of the story."

But it was just a new chapter for the sophisticated and earnest Walker, who moved to Los Angeles to enter the movie business. He was taken by the bold story of Isiah Thomas’ mother and how she shielded her children from the gangs of the West Side. Walker’s TV movie A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story won an Emmy. Walker also produced a movie about Chicago's Father George Clements and Holy Angels Church and was one of the producers for Muhammad Ali’s movie Freedom Road. Walker became close with Ali and both the former heavyweight champion and teammate Wilt Chamberlain often traveled overseas together in summers. Walker also dabbled in acting with appearances in the late 1970s TV show, The White Shadow, about a white basketball coach in an urban high school.

Walker’s memoir was Long Time Coming: A Black Athlete’s Coming of Age in America.

And Walker did grow as America did. Born in rural Mississippi the youngest of 10 children, he joined siblings and parents picking cotton and watched a sister die after contracting tuberculosis. But she was refused treatment at local and state hospitals because of a quota on beds and treatment for Blacks. After her death, the family joined the Great Migration and settled in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Chet became a basketball star often battling head-to-head and especially body-to-body in high school against eventual NBA star Dave BuBusschere.

Walker was also a football star with scholarship offers. But after losing the state title game to DuBusschere’s team, he was off to Nebraska to play for Jerry Bush, the grandfather of former Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. But in an episode that sounds fantastical now but was more common then than anyone now would imagine or admit, Walker was kidnapped while on a stopover in Chicago and taken to Peoria and registered at Bradley University. Like Walker once told me, he’s an 18-year-old shy Black kid in big city America in 1958; so who’s listening to him?

Chet became Bradley’s all-time leading scorer during his tenure and led the team to the then more prestigious NIT title when he became "Chet the Jet."

Though Chet was never quite the jet with an array of head and shoulder fakes and up and under moves more like Elgin Baylor than Earl Monroe. But basketball writers in those days working up their nicknames were more fond of rhymes than rhythm, considering Wilt the Stilt and Zeke from Cabin Creek.

Walker was all-rookie first team drafted by the Syracuse Nationals in 1962 as a teammate of former Bulls coach and broadcaster Johnny Kerr and among that first generation of great Black stars that changed the NBA along with the likes of Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson, Lenny Wilkens, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Monroe and Joe Caldwell, the latter also among those young Black men spirited to colleges unexpectedly.

The Nationals relocated to Philadelphia as the 76ers after the Warriors moved to San Francisco and the new 76ers built a power, if not a dynasty, with the acquisition of Chamberlain to support the team with Walker, Hal Greer, Luke Jackson and sixth man Billy Cunningham. Walker playing in every game was third leading scorer. During that six-year stretch, iron man Walker missed an average of one game per season. When Walker entered the league, the NBA was playing 80 or 81 games a season. In 13 rugged seasons, Walker missed a total of 25 games.

That 1966-67 Philadelphia team remains one of the greatest in NBA history, the team that stopped the Celtics’ dynasty run of eight consecutive titles and at the time set the league record for wins with 68. Which would have been more than 70 if anyone then thought it mattered.

"We didn't realize how good we were," said Walker of the team that started 46-4 at a time the league’s record for wins was 60. "We could have lost maybe five, six games. But we went out on some road trips (a late season stop off in Vegas among them with the conference clinched) and goofed around.”

But these things often came to an end sooner than anticipated.

Wilt fought with ownership for a change and was traded. Then big time college coach Jack Ramsey came in as general manager and coach and wanted to change to an uptempo style. Pat Williams was then 76ers business manager mostly dreaming up promotions when the Bulls offered him the job of general manager. He told them he’d take it on one condition, that he be permitted to trade for Chet Walker on his first day. Ramsey wanted Jim Washington, an original Bull, and the first big domino was in place.

Jerry Sloan had been there since the beginning in the expansion draft in 1966. But the Bulls had been at least 15 games under .500 in each of those first three seasons. In Walker’s first Bulls season, the team moved within a few games of .500 and then with the additions of Bob Love and Norm Van Lier became one of the most feared teams in the NBA, winning more than 50 games in each of the next four seasons with Walker as their closer. He made as many game winning shots as anyone in the NBA almost to the Finals in 1975.

“When the Bulls needed a basket, Chet was the guy,” Jerry West once said. “He’d shut down our hopes. Great competitor and first class gentleman.”

The Bulls were in the Western Conference then and, understandably, could never quite get through the two greatest centers in NBA history, Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In fact, Wilt wrote in one of his autobiographies that the 1973 Bulls the Lakers eliminated, the third straight time, were the better team and the Lakers were lucky. The Bulls never could get that center, and by the time they acquired Thurmond in 1974 he was past his prime. Still, the Bulls were home and had a 3-2 lead over Golden State in the 1975 Western Conference finals. But the Bulls were overtaken in Game 6 and then lost on the road in Game 7.

Though Van Lier, Sloan and Love still were around, though often injured, the bottom collapsed without Walker in 1975-76. The Bulls fell to 24 wins, Motta was fired and the Bulls would not return to the conference finals until 1989 with Michael Jordan’s famous heroics. Before then it most often was by Chet Walker, one of the greatest and boldest to grace the Chicago sports world.

