Getting to know: Admiral Schofield

BIRTHDAY: March 30, 1997

HOMETOWN: Zion, Illinois

COLLEGE: Tennessee (Senior)

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 241 lb

POSITION: SF

18-19 AVERAGES: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL

ABOUT ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD: Schofield is a hard-playing, strong prospect who was a leader on a good Tennessee Volunteer squad as a senior this past season. He's known for his good motor, strong rebounding and solid shooting. He improved each season in college, culminating in his senior year in which he showed his abilities to be NBA-level – and with his strong build, he wouldn't look out of place in the NBA. He showcased his skills at the highest level this past season in college, leading Tennessee to a win over one of the nation's best teams in Gonzaga by posting 30 points and 6 rebounds, hitting 6 triples en route to doing so. As a four-year college player, Schofield is on the older side of a draft prospect, but he brings leadership experience and a tenacity to the table in every game he plays in.

FUN FACT: His brother, O'Brien Schofield, played in the NFL for seven seasons, playing linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.