DENZEL VALENTINE INJURY UPDATE
The Chicago Bulls announced today that guard Denzel Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability. After being evaluated by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Valentine will undergo a surgical reconstruction by Dr. Anderson the week of Nov. 26 with an anticipated recovery time of four-to-six months. He is expected to make a full recovery and have a normal summer of offseason training leading into training camp for the 2019-20 season.
