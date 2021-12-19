DeMar DeRozan to return vs. Lakers on Sunday

It might have been a fun tribute to Bulls history. DeMar DeRozan, scheduled to return from a Covid-19 absence 7 p.m. Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, might have issued his own two-word press release instead of an afternoon Zoom session with media.

Yes, he's back!

Because what DeRozan has done for the Bulls this first third of the NBA season—no small sample anymore—has been positively Jordanesque. We often use that a bit too casually to define any great sporting moments or accomplishment. And DeRozan's fourth quarter play does qualify.

Call it the stuff of a heavyweight.

"I'm a big fan of boxing and I love watching a lot of guys figure out the fight early and kind of dominate later in the fight," DeRozan explained. "They call it the championship rounds in boxing, I'm kind of big into that mentality late in games and understand that's where it gets harder. So for me, figuring out ways to make it easier on myself and on my teammates, that's the mentality I just approach it late in the game and it's been helpful for me and my teammates."

Yes, DeMar answers the bell.

I know, this could get ugly with boxing metaphors.

DeRozan's fourth quarter play for the 17-10 Bulls has been anything but ugly, basically the best in the NBA at a time when Kevin Durant (now just into health and safety protocols), Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Donovan Mitchell have been leading their teams. But it's the 32-year-old in his 13th season who has been as good pound for pound, delivering body blows to opponents and answering the bell in the closing rounds of the game (hey, I warned you).

DeRozan is second to chukker Jason Tatum for most fourth quarter points, but first in efficiency. Teammate Zach LaVine, who is out for Sunday's game in league health and safety protocols, is second to DeRozan in efficiency. DeRozan has been so good as a finisher for the Bulls that in the fourth quarters he's at the shooting elite 50/40/90 level, shooting above 50 percent overall, 40 on threes (who said he's just midrange?) and more than 90 percent from the free throw line.

Sorry, that is Jordan stuff.

And fortunately for the Bulls, DeRozan is back.

That he was out 10 days remained a frustration, though DeRozan wasn't diminishing the scale of the Covid issues, even though DeRozan said he didn't have any symptoms of illness. And the Bulls didn't slide much with both games this week postponed with ten players infected during the last few weeks.

"I felt fine, completely fine," DeRozan told reporters. "That was the crazy thing, sitting here fine and you know physically not trying to be aware of why I'm sitting here doing nothing. Only symptom I had was boredom, honestly."

Bulls guard Coby White and forward Javonte Green also were cleared to retuned to play Sunday. Derrick Jones Jr. was cleared, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday. Bulls still under protocol limitations are LaVine, Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Ayo Dosunmu and Alize Johnson. Anthony Davis is out injured for the Lakers.

White said he did have some symptoms.

"I knew I had it," White admitted. "So it wasn't no getting around it. I knew I was going to do my 10, 11 days. Boredom was the main thing for me. I'm not a type of dude that just sits down. I've got to be doing something. So for me it was kind of hard in that sense. I had a fever, low grade like 99. I knew I had it because I had a headache and I don't get headaches. Headache and just congestion. I told people, like, ‘Bro, I've been way sicker before.' Like, in high school I had strep throat and I was way sicker. It just felt like (this time) I had a cold for like two or three days, and then after that I was just chilling the whole time."

It's been one source of mystery for all these Bulls players, most of whom haven't experienced any of the illness' symptoms. Bulls coach Billy Donovan acknowledged the Bulls probably were impacted the most because the league began testing the Bulls more frequently than other teams after Nikola Vucevic tested positive. It's difficult to find anything when you are not looking.

Now the NBA is looking with daily testing throughout the league, and it's a cascading avalanche of positive tests with teams getting snowed under with absences. The Nets went to eight with all their main All-Star players out, including the vaccines resistant Kyrie Irving, whom the team just announced could play road games. It's brought some calls for another league shutdown, which the NBA apparently is resisting with only those Bulls games being postponed. Some NFL games were postponed from this weekend to early next week.

"Two years of this whole thing has definitely been tricky," DeRozan bobbed and weaved as he pulled some punches. "I'm sure everywhere at the top of any profession (they are) trying to figure out what's best for the players, for the league, for the world; just to go out there and eat. It's going to be one of those things that's continuously gonna be thought over, trying to figure this thing out. I wish I had a secret (answer). I wouldn't want to do the bubble (again). As far as everything else, it's just going to be one of those things where we're just going to have to figure out and maneuver around."

Just like DeRozan did at his place.

"It was a boring 10 days," acknowledged DeRozan after the Bulls finally got in some sparring with their first practice a week Saturday. "You try and do as much as you can, stay as active as you can mentally. Physically, conditioning wise I feel like I'll be fine. The last couple of days just pushing myself as much as I can in the gym. Come back to the gym at night, morning time, getting my rhythm, getting my wind up.

"I watched every basketball game, watched football games (while home)," DeRozan said. "Kind of put myself in a routine. Obviously, I got tested in the morning. Take a nap after I test, watch sports all day and just try to do something in the evening whether it's stretching, pushups, jump roping, whatever I could physically just to keep the blood flowing, keep the body moving. Not just sit there idling and stiff every single day. With that by the same token it was good for me to heal a lot of nagging injuries, pains that I had throughout the season thus far; so that was like the positive I took from it as well."

It's perhaps not surprising DeRozan used the boxing analogy to describe the way he approaches games. NBA players tend to be big boxing fans. It's common around teams when there are big fights to see entire teams gathering in a ballroom somewhere to watch. I recall running into Jordan after the Tyson-Spinks fight in Atlantic City in 1988 the night his buddy Charles Oakley was traded for Bill Cartwright. Jordan seemed ready to go a few rounds with Jerry Krause.

We tend to attribute the boxing terminology casually to sports with fights, knockouts, feints, punches and being saved by the bell.

So there'll likely being no throwing in the towel for these improved—and recovering—Bulls with the kind of play they've been getting from DeRozan and LaVine. Having two finishers like that is crucial for moving up in class and having more than a puncher's chance in the playoffs (almost done).

"I'm sure I've had some type of (similar) success, whether it was fourth quarter or late in the games," said DeRozan, who has twice been named to All-NBA teams. DeRozan has been an All-Star four times, but he's never produced in the clinches like the half dozen or so players most frequently considered the ranked elite.

"I attribute it to my hard work, honestly, "DeRozan said. "I kind of train and put my mind in the perspective of (like a boxing match), that same mentality of understanding (of being the last man standing)."

And perhaps to help the Bulls deliver the knockout punch this time.