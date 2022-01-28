DeMar DeRozan named All-Star Starter

The NBA announced earlier tonight that for the third time in his career, DeMar DeRozan has been named a starter in the All-Star game, selected by a combination of fan, media and player votes. It will be the first time a Bulls player has been a starter in an All-Star Game since 2017, and DeMar's fifth All-Star selection overall.



In his first season with Chicago, the 13-year veteran has played in 43 games and posted averages of 26.4 points (6th in the NBA and his highest scoring average since 2016-17) on 9.5 field goals made per game (7th) and 49.7 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is one of four players in the East to average at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, and the only player in the NBA to average over 25.0 points while making less than 1.0 3-pointer per game. His 6.7 free throws made per game are tied for 4th in the NBA.



DeRozan has scored in double figures in every game this season, with 35 games of 20-or-more points. His stretch of 13 games in a row with at least 20 points from Nov. 26 to Jan. 3 is the 10th-longest such streak in the NBA this season. He posted a season-high 41 points at Orlando (1/23) on 15-of-21 shooting from the field (.714) – the highest shooting percentage of his career when scoring at least 40. DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit game-winning buzzer-beaters on back-to-back days with clutch 3-pointers at Indiana (12/31) and at Washington (1.1). His 319 fourth-quarter points are the second-most in the NBA, while his 84 clutch points rank second in the East. DeRozan is shooting 51.1 percent from the field, 66.7 from three and 90.0 percent from the free throw line in the clutch. He has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice this season: Once for games played between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 when he averaged 30.3 points per game in leading the Bulls to a 3-0 week, and again after averaging 27.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in leading Chicago to a 4-0 record from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1.