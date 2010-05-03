Del Negro relieved as Bulls Head Coach

Your browser does not support iframes.
May 4, 2010 -- Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman announced today that Vinny Del Negro has been relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach.
Del Negro went 82-82 (.500) in his two seasons at the head of the Bulls’ bench. The Bulls also went 4-8 (.333) under Del Negro in the postseason. He was named the 17th head coach in franchise history on June 11, 2008.
Audio—GM Gar Forman on the dismissal of Vinny Del Negro (Parts I & II – 05.04.10):
Audio—EVP-Basketball Operations John Paxson apologizes for an incident between him and Vinny Del Negro and discusses his role within the organization moving forward (05.04.10):
Audio—Statement from Vinny Del Negro (05.04.10):
Following an “up and down” season which ultimately culminated in the team’s fifth postseason appearance in six years, GM Gar Forman confirmed on May 4 that Vinny Del Negro had been dismissed as head coach after two seasons on the job. "The decision I came up with as far as where we're at and where we want to go, is that in order to improve we needed to make a coaching change," he said.