Coby White scores 35 to lead Bulls past Hornets

Coby White was settling into place for his postgame TV interview following the Bulls 117-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets when a giddy DeMar DeRozan embraced the Bulls precocious point and happily lifted him off the floor.

Which was just another sort of lift like the one White gave the grateful Bulls Wednesday with a season-best 35 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, including 10 points in the last six minutes to hold off the Hornets for an urgent Bulls success.

“We couldn’t stop Coby White,” noticed Miles Bridges, who led Charlotte with 30 points. "We couldn’t stop Coby in the clutch. If we got like three stops on Coby, we win the game.”

But they couldn’t and White just wouldn’t let them back home in North Carolina with a smorgasbord of basketball delicacies, like his crossover drive and over the shoulder layup and three-point play after splitting two defenders in that fourth quarter run, a three-pointer to keep a Bulls double digit lead with four minutes to go and a driving floater with just over a minute left to hush, hush sweet Charlotte.

Because yes this is a place to come to get well.

When most people are suffering they go to a hospital for relief.

When Eastern Conference teams are feeling down and depressed, they go to Detroit, Washington or Charlotte.

And so came the Bulls in the second of a back to back, sort of hung over from a disappointing Western Conference road trip after a home loss to Toronto Tuesday and without injured Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Dalen Terry and Torrey Craig. So welcome to Charlotte, which remained without Kyle Lowry awaiting a buyout after the trade of Terry Rozier, and with their usual number of injured onlookers, this game including LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and center Mark Williams.

Talk about a welcoming balm for what ails you.

And even if it all didn’t go on smoothly for the Bulls with the teams tied through three quarters, the Bulls spread a bunch of Coby, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vučević and Andre Drummond all over the bald-faced Hornets; you know, the species without stingers.

It all enabled the Bulls to creep back within three games of .500 at 23-26. Charlotte dropped to 10-36. Vučević had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Dosunmu 16 points and DeRozan 15.

“Coby White, I thought, was great,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “He really made some great plays. When they made a few shots we responded. We just kind of stayed there, stayed the course. I thought our ball movement was really, really good. I personally don’t think he (White) was happy with the way he played (Tuesday) and that’s one thing I admire and respect about him; he’s very introspective and he can course correct petty quickly.

“I’ve asked a lot of him and it’s again 40 something minutes tonight (43) and he just takes it on,” commended Donovan. “I give him a lot of credit on a back-to-back where he got himself to a place mentally and physically to go out there and he was really aggressive, got downhill, did a lot of really good things, opened things up for himself and our team. With some of the injuries we’ve had it’s really pushed the minutes with some of our guys way up and we have to get through it. I give him — and our guys — a lot of credit for giving ourselves a chance to win tonight.”

Things, and wins, aren’t coming easily lately for the Bulls with the road blues, the injuries and the trade deadline and frequent speculation shadowing the team. But if the Bulls haven’t been beguiling they at least haven’t been sorrowful.

“Fatigue sets in, not to make excuses, but the schedule; we’re all human. So we all feel it,” acknowledged White. “Being on the West Coast, coming home and then having to travel again, so we’re trying to take control. We knew we had to bounce back from (Tuesday) night. We came out ready to play, ready to compete. It’s hard to win road games, especially on a back-to-back. So we just tried to compete and finish it out.

“I feel like last night I wasn’t as aggressive as I could have been,” White said about his modest 13 points with 10 shots with some early foul issues. “Now, obviously, the biggest thing is winning. The loss kind of ticked me off because, you know, down this stretch, it was a winnable game for us. We were up the whole first half and we played really good basketball in the first half. The second half we just kind of didn’t. For me, I just try to attack every game the same but, obviously, I wanted to come out tonight and just be more aggressive. I’ve got confidence in everybody in this (locker) room, everybody on this team no matter who is playing. Going into the game we feel we have a chance to win the game no matter who is out there. I believe in my teammates; we believe in each other.”

And in Coby they’ve been trusting more and more.

In this case, E pluribus Coby.

Especially in the second of back-to-back, which has been the most difficult games for DeRozan this season. The only games this season he’s averaging fewer than 20 points are those second of back-to-backs. The distress call went out.

Coby answered.

But also Dosunmu, who is having the most consistent stretch of his Bulls career.

The third-year guard from the U. of Illinois stepped in as a rookie when Lonzo Ball was injured and had many excellent games. But they’d often sandwich one or a fewer poorer ones. This has been the best sustained stretch of his career, his three-point shot quicker and more assured and 10 straight games scoring in double figures.

He actually had the rare 50/40/90 for January with 54% overall shooting, 46% on threes and 91% while averaging 13 points.

“He’s a dawg,” praised White. “He competes, he has a winning mentality. He’s playing elite basketball now and throughout the whole season. Any role he’s been in he’s handled with extreme professionalism. He’s always ready to play and these last 10 games he’s been really killing it; so I’m super excited for him.”

As was Dosunmu for White during that post game set up when Dosunmu lobbied, “All-Star, All-Star” for White. Perhaps a little late for that this season, though White remains among the leaders for the season’s Most Improved Player award with almost new career firsts every game.

The 35 points in Charlotte was one off his career-high and his fourth game of at least 30 points this season, his career-most. He and DeRozan share the team lead in most games of at least 30 points this season.

Caruso had three blocks to continue his current streak to 15 games, longest in the NBA, even if they don’t look like blocks. Caruso has developed a knack for stripping the ball from shooters as they begin to raise up for a shot, as he did just minutes into the game against Hornets rookie Brandon Miller. But that’s now considered a block in NBA statistics. So watch out Hakeem and Kareem? Probably not, though Caruso’s steals statistics are suffering.

The Bulls again were suffering with turnovers like against the Raptors Tuesday.

The Bulls committed 10 against the Hornets, which they buzzed into 21 points after the Raptors got 30 that way. That habit with DeRozan, White and Dosunmu with second quarter turnovers enabled the Hornets to sting the Bulls with a 59-49 lead late in the first half. But the Bulls recovered with White scoring their last five points of the quarter on free throws including being fouled on a three-point attempt with less than a second left.

And then this time the Bulls didn’t suffer from the third quarter blues, which has been almost a season long ache.

“We talked about it at halftime because I think they had maybe 15 or 16 (first half) points on our turnovers,” said Donovan. “When they’re live like that, it’s really, really hard to recover from it. We talked about it at halftime that I thought our defense was okay, but I really thought what hurt us defensively was our offense and turning the ball over. We were much better in the second half. I was much more pleased with how we came out in the third. That’s (been) a problem. I think it’s a personal responsibility for each guy and we have to find a way to get it corrected and I thought tonight was a good step forward. It was good to see the way we came back to start the third. We responded better.”

White contributed a highlight driving dunk early in the third quarter, though it still was tied at 86 entering the fourth.

That’s where Drummond excelled in what looked like Spectrum Lanes as the Bulls backup big man had Hornets defenders bouncing around like bowling pins with three dunks and tip-ins early in the fourth quarter. Isn’t three strikes called a turkey? No offense, Hornets players.

Dosunmu gave the Bulls some space with a three and a flying Ayo finger roll for a 101-92 Bulls lead with 7:42 left. And then Coby with a series of snapping rights, a three, a drive, a floater, a pull-up, held off the Hornets like Ali with his long reach holding off Frazier with the Hornets mostly unable to get inside the Bulls double-digit leads the last five minutes.

Talk about a needed lift.

