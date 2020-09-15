Coby White named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The NBA announced today that Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team. White is the 23rd Bulls rookie to make an All-Rookie Team (most recently Lauri Markkanen in 2017-18).

The seventh-overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, he had a strong finish to his first NBA season, being named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February and earning a starting spot in what would be Chicago's final game of the season on March 10 vs. Cleveland. White averaged 13.2 points (6th among rookies with same qualifiers), 3.5 rebounds (T-12th) and 2.7 assists (4th) over 65 games, and he shot .394 from the field (10th), .354 from three (7th) and .791 from the free throw line (2nd). His 133 3-pointers made are the fourth-most by a rookie in Bulls history, and his 3-point percentage ranks seventh. White scored in double figures 41 times, the sixth-highest mark among rookies.

White was one of three rookies to make a season-high seven 3-pointers in a single game this season, and the only one to do so two times. He posted a career-high 35 points on Feb. 25 against Oklahoma City, which is tied for the third-highest scoring output by a rookie this season. It was also White's third straight game with 30-plus points, a feat which only one other rookie since 2000-01 has accomplished (Atlanta's Trae Young). His three consecutive 30-point outings (33 on Feb. 22 vs. Phoenix, 33 on Feb. 23 vs. Washington and 35 on Feb. 25 vs. Oklahoma City) came off the bench, making him the only rookie reserve in league history to record such a streak, since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71 (Elias Sports Bureau). He is just the fourth reserve in league history to score at least 30 points in three consecutive contests. White's three 30-point games on the season are tied for the most among rookies, and he is the fourth player in Bulls history with at least three such performances in a debut campaign, joining Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (33 times), Elton Brand (six) and Ben Gordon (four).

Across nine February contests, White led all Eastern Conference rookies in scoring with 20.1 points. He also ranked first in field goals (6.8) and 3-point field goals (3.3) made per game among East rookies while averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.00 steals. Prior to White, the only Chicago first-year player in team history to hold averages of at least 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 steals over a single calendar month was Jordan, who accomplished this in six different months during his rookie campaign of 1984-85 (Elias Sports Bureau).

A native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, White closed out February with 22 points off the bench on Feb. 29 at New York, his fourth straight 20-point performance, joining Zion Williamson as the only rookies to score 20-or-more points in at least four straight appearances this season. The last Bulls rookie to record such a streak of at least four games was Brand (four) from March 22-29, 2000. In addition, White became the first Chicago player to put up at least 20 points in four consecutive outings in a reserve role since Gordon (six) from Jan. 16-Feb. 4, 2008.