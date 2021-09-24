Coby White and Patrick Williams injury updates

Bulls guard Coby White, who underwent surgery on his left shoulder on June 10, has made steady progress over the past four months and is anticipated to make a full return in November. White will participate in non-contact portions of training camp, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Bulls forward Patrick Williams sustained a severe sprain of his left ankle during an optional individual workout on Sept. 15. Williams is currently undergoing daily treatment and is anticipated to make a full return in 4-to-6 weeks.