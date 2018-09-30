Chuck's Daily Check In - 9.30.18

Game night from the United Center.

Pre season opener: New Orleans at Bulls.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk, Stacey King - 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul - 5:45PM

CCI preview: The Bulls enter the first of five pre season games short handed with injuries to Laurie Markkanen (elbow) and Denzel Valentine (ankle). Look for Head Coach Fred Hoiberg to mix and match players using a variety of combinations. Jabari Parker making his Bulls’ debut will start at power forward. Justin Holiday at the small forward position. With a truncated exhibition slate, the Bulls don’t have a lot of time to figure things out after sustaining injuries to several core pieces on this year’s ball club.

The Pelicans knocked off the Blazers sweeping Portland in the first round of the playoffs. That’s the good news and yesterday’s news. But when you mention the Pelicans you have to talk about the presence of superstar Anthony Davis. Scoring, rebounding, block shots; you name it . He recently changed agents fueling speculation he will bolt New Orleans but that remains to be seen. The loss of Rajon Rondo in free agency to the Lakers is huge. He blended in beautifully with the makeup of last year’s team. Elfrid Payton a former lottery pick with Orlando will attempt to resurrect his career under Alvin Gentry who has a reputation of allowing his guards freedom on the court. Niko Mirotic returns to the United Center for the first time after being dealt for what turned out to be the 22nd pick (Chandler Hutchison) in the draft, Niko has an achilles issue and his status for the game remains unclear. Mirotic was solid for the Pels as he was for the Bulls and I personally wish him all the best for a great season.

CCI 24seconds:

Jimmy Butler is still in Minnesota. We move forward…

Minnesota 114 Golden State 110 - Derrick Rose playing the two guard scored 16 points in 21 minutes. Steph Curry drained 5-3s and finished with 21 points.

Kawhi Leonard now in a Toronto uniform and his Raptors beat Portland 122-104. Leonard played 19 minutes. His line: 12 points 1 rebound 3 assists

Dallas 116 Beijing Ducks 63. Rookie Luka Doncic scored 16 points and dished out 6 assists adding two block shots.

Utah 130 Perth 72. Grayson Allen buried 5-3s scoring 19 off the bench.

