Chuck's Daily Check In 9.29.18

A major setback for the Bulls: Lauri Markkanen out 6-8 weeks after suffering a high grade lateral elbow sprain. Knowing Lauri, he will persevere and his character will be strengthened through this.

Now what? Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, who has been through a few challenges in his three plus years with the Bulls, faces another training camp issue as the power forward spot could be turned over to Jabari Parker, who would return to his natural position. Bobby Portis is another candidate but he's such a natural off the bench and will get more scoring opportunities in that role. Portis is going to have a big time season. Small forward? Justin Holiday? Denzel Valentine (out 1-2 weeks with an ankle injury). Wendell Carter Jr. missed Friday's practice as well with a left shoulder injury.

UPDATE: Fred Hoiberg, prior to Saturday’s practice, announced Parker will start at power forward. Justin Holiday at the three.

Today's spotlight: Chandler Hutchison, a 6-7 Rookie drafted 22nd overall from Boise State. Hutchsion was a four year player for the Broncos and averaged 20 points per game last year.

In a sit down on Facebook Live, Hutchison discussed a number of topics relating to his career

On his summer: "It really wasn't like I had an off season. From college to the draft process to summer league to camp, it's been a lot of basketball.

On his summer in Chicago: We were going in the morning from twelve to one clock (workouts). From one o'clock on until the evening, I basically could run around, take it all in, and enjoy it.

Favorite thing to do in Chicago: "Eat." (CCI note — Chandler likes Chicago Cut restaurant)

Biggest adjustment from college to the NBA: "The pace and skill level of every single guy you're going to be playing, every night, no matter what position, no matter what team."

Hutchison is personable, engaging and mature. He impressed Coach Hoiberg during Thursday's practice. With Valentine out of action, Hutchison has an opportunity to earn valuable playing time.

24 seconds of CCI:

Jimmy Butler remains in Minnesota. OK, you can now carry on with your Saturday happenings.

The pre season tipped off as Boston's Gordon Hayward returned to the floor for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg injury in last season's NBA regular season opener Hayward played nearly 23 minutes and went 2-7 from the floor. Charlotte prevailed 104-97. Seeing Tony Parker in a Hornets uniform is so bizarre.

Philadelphia rolled over Melbourne (Australia) 104-84. Markelle Fultz, last season's number one overall pick who had a rocky career debut is healthy and looked sharp recording a 14 points 4 assists game. And...he made his two free throw attempts which would have been a headline a season ago. Simmons had an 8-8-14 game. Embiid with a 20-10. Pre season or not, those are numbers he'll get this year.

Kurt Rambis, a member of the "Showtime Lakers" from the 80s has rejoined the organization as Senior Basketball Advisor to Magic Johnson. Rambis is very close to the Buss family and after stops in Minnesota and New York, Rambis has come full circle returning to LA.

Stan Van Gundy signed on with ESPN and if SVG is the unfiltered he will be great, and in my opinion, even better than his brother Jeff who has carved out a robust broadcasting career on the same network.

Hubie Brown at 85 inked a multi year deal with ESPN. I hope when I'm his age I can still write CCI columns and call Bulls games...I'm serious!

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com

Always a pleasure.