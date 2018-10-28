Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.28.18

FINAL FROM ATLANTA:

Bulls 97 Atlanta 85. Bulls 2-4 (1-3 on the road) - Hawks 2-3 (1-1 at home)

LEADING SCORER: Bulls: LaVine: 27 points. Atlanta: Prince: 16 points

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 11 Atlanta: Dedmon:13

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 7. Atlanta: Spellman and Young-4.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls nailed seven- three point field goals in the fourth quarter propelling them to their first road win of the season. The two teams combined for 45 turnovers. The game tape won’t be sent to the Hall of Fame but a win is a win is a win. You never apologize for a “W”. Ever. Atlanta’s Trey Young struggled scoring 13 points on 3-12 from the floor including 0-6 from 3-point range.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls entered the game last in rebounding but secured 52 against the Hawks.

CCI GAME BALLS: Both Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr. posted double-doubles. LaVine’s 11 boards were a career high for him. Ryan Arcidiacono was outstanding pouring in 13 points and dishing out 7 assists. He was on the floor at crunch time and delivered. Jabari Parker with an 18-8-3 game. Nine of Parker’s points came in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT: Home with Golden State on Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES.

Milwaukee 113 Orlando 91 Giannis played a season low 19 minutes and scored 21 points. The Bucks and Raps each 6-0 meet Monday in Milwaukee.

Indiana 119 Cavs 107 The Cavs start the season 0-6, their worst start since losing their first seven games in the 95-96 season. Kevin Love missed the game with a sore left foot. Tyreke Evans was disciplined for being late for practice and did not play.

San Antonio 110 Los Angeles Lakers 106. DeMar DeRozan owned the night. 30-12-8.

Philadelphia 105 Charlotte 103. Joel Embiid with a 27-14 game. Robert Covington drilled a huge three to give the 76ers a cushion. Kemba Walker went 3-15 from the arc.

Boston 109 Detroit 89. The Celtics handed Detroit its first loss of the season. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points; he came in averaging eight per game. Kyrie held to three points, Blake Griffin managed only seven points.

Utah 132 New Orleans 111. Anthony Davis sat this one out with a sore right elbow. Ricky Rubio was money: 28 -12 assists for the Jazz. Jahlil Okafor scored 11 points in 14 minutes for the Pelicans.

Miami 120 Portland 111. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 42 points . He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Memphis 117 Phoenix 96. The Suns have dropped four straight.Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a losing cause. Gasol and Conley combined for 37. This game was over early as Memphis led 68-43 at half.

Always a pleasure.