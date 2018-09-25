Chuck's Daily Check In - 9.25.18

Chuck Checks In is back! Send me your emails and comments to cswirsky@bulls.com

It was an absolute pleasure to return to the Advocate Training Center renewing acquaintances with many staff members and players alike from a year ago. With every season, several new players join the fray and the Bulls are no exception as they welcome veteran Jabari Parker, along with two first round draft choices in Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison. I am NOT in the prediction business, but I am cautiously optimistic that as these young Bulls develop, the 2018-19 season could be very intriguing.

Notes and quotes from Media Day:

Lauri Markkanen split time between Chicago and Finland. Those social media pictures of a ripped Markkanen were confirmed and was a tribute to his work in the weight room. He's gained 17 pounds in the offseason.

Jabari Parker on his offseason involvement working with young people in Chicago: "I do it pretty much often so it's second nature for me. It's making my rounds around the community if they need some help. Some things that are dear to my heart is equality; fighting for human rights and civil rights and just trying to push forward a better environment for community and for our country and for the world."

Jabari was asked on a segment of Facebook Live to comment about his ongoing developing relationship with Coach Hoiberg: "I've had quite a few (conversations). Fred has been developing a relationship that is essential and since I'm so new coming around, I need his guidance. I need his experience to help me.""

Bobby Portis on his sleeping habits: "I slept a lot this summer, six or seven hours a night." Portis gained some weight and strength in the offseason. He ended last season at 246 pounds, he's now at 259. According to Portis, his body fat went from 10.4 to 8.6 percent.

Robin Lopez on his offseason: "I was on the west coast quite a bit in the offseason. I did head to Europe, Paris, Florence. When I go and travel, in my mind, I think I'm going to accomplish so many different things. That I'm going to discover and uncover so many wonderful mysteries but find the biggest challenge is getting out of bed and trying to drag myself out of my hotel room. I get so comfortable in a hotel bed with television, and if there's room service all the better. That's the constant trouble for me." (Everyone loves Rolo)

Media Day is for everyone including Benny the Bull with a role reversal moment!

NBA news and notes

On Monday in SoCal, Magic Johnson rolled out LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and the new look Lakers. Make no mistake about it, there will be some growing pains, more than a few in fact, but they will get better as the season progresses.

Checking out the Spurs roster and I had to do a double take. No Parker. No Ginobili. No Leonard.

The big story in the NBA is the Jimmy Butler trade request. Take a deep breath and let this thing breathe a bit. There are tons of rumors and you know what I think of rumors.

With so much discussion about the robust free agent class of 2019, is it possible we can dial it back and enjoy what's happening ON the court for the 2018-19 season? Hey, I'm a fan too but let's not waste our time and energy on months of speculation. Live in the moment and the moment is watching NBA ball!

Love this from former All Star turned broadcaster Chris Webber:

"If you’re a little girl and you love basketball, and you’re only 5-foot-4, I’ll tell you the same things I tell my friends that are 5-foot-4: You’re either gonna be really fast and a great guard and maybe get your shot blocked some, or you could be a coach. You could be a film guy. There’s a lot of room in the business of basketball." (Courtesy Sacramento Bee) It also applies to young men as well. Take it from a 5-9 sportscaster entering his 21st year as an NBA broadcaster.

