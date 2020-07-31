Chuck's Daily Check In - 7.31.20

Each CCI, I'll be posting one Bulls related question. I'm on social media quite a bit and you will receive a response. Locate how you can reach me at the end of CCI.

Our CCI question for July 31 is, "What do you remember most about your first in person Bulls game?"

FINAL: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Los Angeles Clippers 101.

LeBron James scored the go ahead basket with 12 seconds left but it was his stifling defense on Kawhi Leonard at crunch time that proved to be the difference. Anthony Davis poured in 34 points. The Lakers lead the Clippers by 6.5 games for the top spot in the Western Conference.

FINAL: Utah Jazz, 106 New Orleans Pelicans 104.

Rudy Gobert with a 14-12-3 block shots game including two go ahead free throws with less than seven seconds remaining. Zion Williamson scored 13 points in 15+ minutes. Williamson is on a minutes restriction and sat out the final seven minutes of the game. Every game is important for New Orleans as they now trail eighth seed Memphis by four full games. Loved the TV combo of Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy . Van Gundy as a coach was always cooperative with the media and has made a seamless transition as a TV analyst. He is out spoken and not afraid of pushing the envelope. His days as an NBA coach are probably over so he has the luxury of being bold.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:



Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton will miss tonight's game against the Celtics as they're still working on their conditioning following positive Covid-19 tests.

