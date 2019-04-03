Chuck's Daily Check In - 4.3.2019

GAME NIGHT FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.

Bulls (21-57, 12-27 on the road) at Washington (32-46, 22-16 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine, 23 ppg; Washington: Beal, 26 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter, 5 rpg. Washington: Bryant, 6 rpg.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn, 6 apg. Washington: Beal, 5 apg

SEASON SERIES: Bulls lead, 2-1.

A shakeup in the front office of the Wizards has overshadowed tonight’s contest, as the Wizards dismissed long time team president Ernie Grunfeld. Grunfeld had been with the Wizards 16 seasons. The team made three major in-season moves, trading Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., and Markieff Morris in separate deals. In addition, Washington lost Dwight Howard early in the season and later suffered a crushing setback with John Wall sustaining a severe Achilles injury. His status for next year remains uncertain as he begins his “super-max” contract, which pays him 40-million a year. Do I think Scott Brooks is a good coach? Most definitely . But you have to have high level players who remain healthy to play a significant amount of games. Don’t believe me? Ask the Bulls. Hopefully next season the Bulls will catch a break or three and go in to the 2019-20 campaign with a full roster.

Meantime, on the court, Bradley Beal is a big time star. In March, Beal averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. He shot 47% from the field. Beal also recorded back-to-back 40 point games. He is an elite, franchise two way star. Beal is closing in on playing a full 82 game regular season schedule.

The Bulls have had success in the season series with the Wizards but with a thin roster they will be counted on to play hard for a full forty-eight minutes (which they do) and finish plays at the rim. Three point shooting has been an issue of late on both ends of the floor as opponents have had great looks at the basket attempting long distance jumpers.

Robin Lopez, coming off a season high 29 points against the Knicks has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 16 games. Expect more low post plays tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Golden State 116, Denver 102. The Warriors remain the best team in the West, if not all of the NBA. Golden State posted a convincing win over the Nuggets in Oakland led by Kevin Durant’s 21 points and six assists. He was also ejected for arguing with an official. DeMarcus Cousins was sensational: 28-13-5 and 2 blocks. A statement game? Yes.

Oklahoma City 119, Los Angeles Lakers 103. Russell Westbrook with an incredible 20 points-20 rebounds-21 assists game. Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a 20-20-20 game.

Houston 130, Sacramento 105. The Rockets made 26-three point field goals. Houston leads Portland by one half game for third place in the Western Conference. It’s the fifth time in six years the Rockets have won at least 50 games.

San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111. DeMar DeRozan with another big night of 29-7-7. The Hawks lost their 50th game of the season. The Thunder and Spurs remain tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!