Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.9.20

Final From Brooklyn:

Brooklyn 110, Bulls 107 (Bulls: 21-43, 8-23 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Porter: 23 pts. Nets: Dinwiddie: 24 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Harrison: 8. Nets: Jordan: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 8. Nets: Dinwiddie: 6.

STAT OF THE GAME: The Nets to the foul line 35-41. The Bulls: 17-25.

SEASON SERIES: Brooklyn leads 3-0.

RECAP: The Nets committed 29 turnovers leading to 24 Bulls points yet won the game. They outscored the Bulls by 18 points at the foul line and outrebounded the Bulls by 19. The Bulls almost pulled off an unlikely comeback but Coby White's straight away three-pointer rimmed out with seconds left. Brooklyn scored on the other end to preserve a win for new coach Jacque Vaughn.

The Bulls bench was outstanding, outscoring the Nets reserves 65-23. Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23. Coby White was solid with a 21-6-8 game.

The Bulls added to their league-leading steals totals with 14.

Zach LaVine missed his fourth straight game with a quad injury. Ryan Arcidiacono also sat out with an Achilles issue.

UP NEXT: Home with Cleveland Tuesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Phoenix 140, Milwaukee 131: The Suns scored 47 first-quarter points, taking full advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo who missed the contest with a knee injury. Ricky Rubio posted a triple-double of 35-13-13. The Bucks go to 53-11 on the season.

OKC 105, Boston 104: The Thunder overcame an 18 point deficit and won their third straight. The Celtics have lost four straight at home for the first time since 2015.

Cleveland 132, San Antonio 129 OT: Andre Drummond scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. The Cavs improved to 5-5 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff and matched their win total from last season. The Cavs play the Bulls in Chicago Tuesday with a record of 19-45.

Los Angeles Lakers 112, Los Angeles Clippers 103: The race for the MVP is tightening up. LeBron James registered a 28-7-9 game. Anthony Davis with 30 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers have won four straight and 11 of 12.

New Orleans 120, Minnesota 107: Jrue Holiday was hoopin' with a season-high 37 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

Miami 100, Washington 89: Jimmy Butler missed most of the second half with a left toe injury.

New York 96, Detroit 84: The Pistons scored just 12 fourth-quarter points and have dropped 11 of 12.

Toronto 118, Sacramento 113: Pascal Siakam scored 11 points in the final 2:30 of the fourth quarter as the Raps won on the road.

Indiana 112, Dallas 109: Another big-time game for Domantas Sabonis who poured in 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. It was his 50th double-double of the season breaking Troy Murphy's franchise record set in 2008-09.

Orlando 126, Houston 106: The Rockets have lost four straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.