Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.7.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 108, Philadelphia 107. (Bulls: 19-47, 8-25 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 39pts. Philadelphia: Butler: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Lopez and Porter: 9. Philadelphia: Simmons: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn and LaVine: 4. Philadelphia: Simmons: 7.

CCI RECAP: Zach LaVine was in THE zone. A remarkable second half by LaVine scoring 13 fourth quarter points including the game winning drive as the Bulls battled back from a ten-point deficit. LaVine scored 39 points and was simply unstoppable off high screen and rolls. The game ended twice...It was a wild conclusion. On the first occasion, the horn sounded before anyone touched the ball with 0.5 left. Bulls win, right? Not so fast. Not yet, anyway. After officials checked the replay, the two teams had to return to the floor with the game finally coming to an end when Jimmy Butler fumbled the inbound pass.

Chuck's Recap of Last Night's Win!

Robin Lopez remains a force in the post putting together another solid game of 19 points and 9 rebounds. Otto Porter Jr with a 15-9-3 game. The Bulls scored 60 points in the paint.

UP NEXT: Home with Detroit, Friday.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM:Coach Boylen: “RoLo is a guy who protects the soul of the team. He’s played great. He’s played as good as anybody.“

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 131, Minnesota 114: The Pistons got a huge boost from their bench with 70 points of production by the reserves. The Pistons have won 10 of their last 12 games. Andre Drummond is averaging 21 points and 16 rebounds in the last 12 games. He has recorded 16 straight double-doubles. Seriously? Bulls host the Pistons Friday night.

Boston 111, Sacramento 109: The Celtics played without Kyrie Irving. Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes missed a three at the buzzer. Al Horford scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Denver 115, Los Angeles Lakers 99: The Nuggets snapped their three-game losing streak. LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth all-time on the NBA scoring list scoring 31. The Lakers went 12-23 from the line.

Washington 132, Dallas 123: Two-time All-Star Bradley Beal had another Bradley Beal game: 30-7-8. Both teams are now 27-37. Luka Doncic brought out the entire package and finished with 31-11-7.

San Antonio 111, Atlanta 104: The Spurs have won four straight.

Brooklyn 113, Cleveland 107: The Nets and Pistons are locked in for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. David Nwaba had a career-high 22 points for the Cavaliers.

Utah 114, New Orleans 104: Utah scored 70 points in the paint.

Phoenix 107, New York 96: Devin Booker scored a season-high 41 points. The Suns have won four out of their last five games.

Miami 91, Charlotte 84: Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside combined for 40 points and 26 rebounds. The Heat hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!