Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.5.20

Final from Minnesota:

Minnesota 115, Bulls 108 (Bulls: 21-41, 8-22 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 26pts. Minnesota: Beasley: 24 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 Minnesota : Reid: 11

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 6 Minnesota: McLaughlin: 7

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls attempted only 11 free throws.

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

RECAP: Minnesota, playing its second game of a tough back to back, arriving from New Orleans at two in the morning, turned it on in the third quarter outscoring the Bulls 33- 21, hanging on for a seven-point victory.

Three-point shooting triggered the T- Wolves win as Minnesota made 11 of 20 behind the arc in the second half. Two undrafted players Jordan McLaughlin (10pts, 7 assists) and Naz Reid (16 pt, 11 rebs) were outstanding, preventing the Bulls from winning their second straight for the first time since late January.

Lauri Markkanen saw his first action since January 22, scoring 13 points in 21 minutes. Coby White continued his scintillating play pouring in 26 points in 35 minutes. White also dishes out a team-high six assists.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Jim Boylen: "I was concerned about their three-point shooting before the game. I thought it was the difference in the game. We didn't make enough plays at the offensive end. When they were in transition, they had us on our heels where they were hard to guard, they got layups and threes, I didn't like it. I challenged our group, we have to be tougher, we have to be more competitive in those moments when there's 50/50 balls in the air, we have to do a better job. I don't care who's coming back, I don't care who's been out, who's working on a minute restriction, I didn't think we were tough tonight and I didn't like it."

UP NEXT: Home with Indiana Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100. The Bucks blew a 22 point lead but with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor you always have a chance. Giannis with 29-12-6 game. The Bucks haven't lost back to back games all season. The Bucks go to 53-9. Indiana's Victor Oladipo sat out with a knee issue. Malcolm Brogdon suffered a hip injury in the second quarter.

Dallas 127, New Orleans 123 OT: Luka Doncic delivered a franchise-record 22nd triple-double game (30-17-10) in only his second season. Kristaps Porzingis added 34 points and 12 rebounds. Zion Williamson scored 21 points. He has scored double figures in all 17 games he's played.

Portland 125, Washington 104: Hassan Whiteside registered his 48th double-double of the season with a 24-16 night.

Boston 112, Cleveland 106: Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 for the Cavs.

OKC 114, Detroit 107: The Pistons have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.

Utah 112, New York 104: The Jazz won their third straight game, all against sub .500 teams.

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79: The Grizzlies are back at .500. The Nets dropped to seven games under.500.

Miami 116, Orlando 113: The Heat connected on a franchise-record 22-3 point field goals. Duncan Robinson drilled nine - three-pointers.

Golden State's Steph Curry returns to the court tonight against the Raps. He'll come back from a 58 game absence from a broken hand.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.