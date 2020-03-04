Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.4.20

Game Night From Minnesota

Bulls: (21-40, 8-21 on the road) at Minnesota: (18-42, 7-22 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 15 ppg. Minnesota: Russell: 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Minnesota: Hernangomez: 7 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Minnesota: Russell: 7 per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 1-0.

PREVIEW: Congratulations to Coby White, named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. In February, White averaged 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. White's playing time significantly increased from 23 minutes in January to 32 minutes last month. White shot 41% from three-point range in February.

The Bulls could welcome the return of Lauri Markkanen tonight as the Bulls make a quick road trip to play the Timberwolves. Markkanen went down with a pelvis injury in late January. Zach LaVine will miss his second straight game with a quad injury. The Bulls also announced Kris Dunn is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Bulls aim for their second straight win against the new look T-Wolves, led by D'Angelo Russell. Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a fractured wrist. It's all about next season for Minnesota with a newly revamped roster. Minnesota's front office did some heavy lifting at the trade deadline bringing in among others, Malik Beasley, who with a change of scenery has flourished, averaging 21 points per game.

The T-Wolves derailed New Orleans last night 139-134 as Beasley scored 28 points. It was a brutal loss for the Pelicans who are attempting to overtake Memphis for the eighth seed. Zion Williamson had 25 for Nola.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 120, Philadelphia 107: Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points int he third quarter. The Sixers played without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Josh Richardson.

San Antonio 104, Charlotte 103: With Greg Popovich sidelined for "personal business", Tim Duncan came through in the win column as the acting head coach of the Spurs. Popovich is expected to return to the bench Friday.

Brooklyn 129, Boston 120 OT: Caris LeVert sent the game into OT drained three free throws with 0.2 seconds left. LeVert scored a career-high 51 points. He scored 37 points in the fourth quarter and OT.

Los Angeles Clippers 109, OKC 94: Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points. The Clippers have won five straight.

Golden State 122, Denver 100: A stunning loss for the Nuggets who fell to the third seed in the Western Conference.

Toronto 123, Phoenix 114: Pascal Siakam with a 33-7-3 game. The Raps ended a three-game losing streak. Phoenix has dropped four straight.

Sacramento 133, Washington 126: The Kings blew a 28 point lead but managed to capture their sixth win in their last seven games. Sacramento had seven double-figure scorers. Bradley Beal led Washington 35 points.

