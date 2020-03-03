Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.3.20

Final from the United Center:

Bulls 109, Dallas 107 (Bulls: 21-40: 13-19 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 19 pts. Dallas: Hardaway: 26 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 9. Dallas: Marjanovic: 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and White each with 5. Dallas: Doncic: 9.

Season Series: 1-1

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 61 second-half points.

RECAP: Some interesting moments near the end of the game as the Mavs crept to within one only to see Luka Doncic's desperation midcourt three hit the front rim as time expired.

The Bulls trailed by ten at the break but powered through the Dallas defense in the second half receiving balanced scoring from Coby White, Denzel Valentine, and Otto Porter Jr. who made his first appearance since early November.

Porter Jr. got in a groove early finishing with seven made field goals in 11 attempts; pouring in 18 points in 17 minutes. Valentine started for the injured Zach LaVine (quad) and took full advantage of the opportunity, changing up his offensive game with a bag of three-point shots and floaters ending the night with 17 points. White was instant offense, scoring 19 off the bench in 32 minutes.

Adam Makoka drew the assignment of covering Doncic and was fabulous holding the 21-year-old phenom to just eight second-half points. Makoka is a tough, physical, 6-5 rookie from France who is playing under a two-way contract this season.

Both teams were missing key players as the Bulls now prepare for a bevy of games this month.

UP NEXT: At Minnesota Wednesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89: The Heat took advantage of the cold-shooting Bucks (7-34 from three-point range) handing Milwaukee only its ninth loss. Miami is 2-0 against the Bucks this season.

New York 125, Houston 123: On Monday, the Knicks announced a front-office change, naming former agent to superstars, Leon Rose as its new President. Hours later, New York‘s RJ Barrett tied his season-high with 27 points as the Knicks snapped Houston's six-game win streak.

Utah 126, Cleveland 113: The short-handed Cavs dressed nine players and used seven. Collin Sexton had a career-high 32 for Cleveland.

Portland 130, Orlando 107: CJ McCollum scored 41 points.

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88: The Grizzlies had nine players score in double figures. Memphis missed its first 11 shots but still managed to win by 39 points.

Indiana 116, San Antonio 111: The Pacers won their fourth straight and moved into a fifth-place tie with the 76ers in the EC.. Indiana played without Victor Oladipo who had swelling in the right knee. The Pacers play in Chicago Friday.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.