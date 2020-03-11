Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.11.20

Final From The United Center:

Bulls 108, Cleveland 103 (Bulls: 22-43, 14-20 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 20. Cavs: Sexton: 26.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Harrison: 10.Cavs: Love: 8

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and White each with 5. Cavs: Dellevedova: 8

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 21 turnovers leading to 32 Cavs points...shot eight fewer free throws ...and won.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls win 3-1.

RECAP: The Bulls ended a mini three-game slide making just enough plays at crunch time beating the Cavs as rookie Coby White made his first NBA start. White played 36 minutes and posted a 20-5-5 game but committed nine turnovers. Shaq Harrison came through with ten rebounds as the Bulls out boarded the Cavs 46-35. The Bulls featured five double-figure scorers with Otto Porter Jr. contributing 15 points off the bench.

The Bulls once again played without Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono.

UP NEXT: At Orlando Thursday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Brooklyn 104, Los Angeles Lakers 102: The Nets are 2-0 under interim coach, Jacque Vaughn. Anthony Davis missed a three-point attempt that would have propelled the Lakers to a victory.

Los Angeles Clippers 131, Golden State 107: Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points. He took the fourth quarter off. LAC moved ahead of Denver for the second spot in the Western Conference.

Boston 114, Indiana 111: The Celtics clinched a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive season.

Washington 122, New York 115: Bradley Beal pumped in 39 points. He has scored 25+ or more points in 22 of his last 23 games.

Houston 117, Minnesota 111: James Harden scored 37 points as the Rockets ended a four-game losing streak.

Orlando 120, Memphis 115: Terrence Ross scored 18- fourth-quarter points as the Magic won a huge road game.

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109: LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the Spurs lineup after missing the last six games with a sore right shoulder and scored 24 points.

Portland 121, Phoenix 105: The Blazers meet the Grizzlies tomorrow in a huge game as the eighth seed is up for grabs.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.