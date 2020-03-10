Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.10.20

Game Night From The United Center:

Cleveland: (19-45, 8-20 on the road) At Bulls: (21-43, 13-20 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Cavs: Sexton: 20 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Cavs: Drummond: 11 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Cavs: Garland and Love each with 3 per.

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM

RADIO: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster: 6: 45 CT pre.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-1.

PREVIEW: The Bulls aim to snap a three-game losing streak as they host the Cavaliers who are playing their third game in four nights. The Bulls came ever so close to stealing Sunday's game in Brooklyn, only to fall short 110-107.

Coby White makes his first starting assignment tonight as Tomas Satoransky is headed to a reserve role. White has raised his game to another level post-All-Star break, as his confidence continues to grow each and every game. In his last eight games, White is averaging 27 points per contest. In addition, White is averaging six assists per game over his last four outings.

Zach LaVine will miss his fifth straight game with a quad injury. Tristan Thompson and Darius Garland are out for the Cavs.

The Cavs have played better since the All-Star break under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff, winning their last two games with impressive victories over Denver and San Antonio. Under Bickerstaff, the Cavs are 5-5. The Cavaliers matched last year's win total of 19 with a Sunday home court win over the Spurs.

Collin Sexton has stepped up his game with robust numbers in March. In four games, the former Alabama star is averaging 31 points, shooting 55% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

This is a busy week for the Bulls with road games in Orlando, Thursday and Miami, Saturday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Denver 109m Milwaukee 95: The Bucks suffered their third straight loss. For the second straight game, Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Toronto 101, Utah 92: It doesn't matter who is in, or out of the Raps lineup; all they do is win. Nick Nurse gets my vote for Coach of the Year.

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138 2OT: Trae Young scored 31 points and dished out 16 assists. John Collins with a 28-11 game. He made 12 of 13 shots. Terry Rozier netted a career-high 40 points.

