Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.8.20

The Bulls hit the practice floor as they're fighting through a tough stretch of dealing with a four-game losing streak. In that span, the Bulls are allowing 125 points per game.

A bright spot for the Bulls has been the play of Chandler Hutchison who has recorded back to back double-figure scoring games and three in the last four. He has gone to the line 17 times over the last two games.

Thaddeus Young has stepped up shooting 61% from the field over the last four games He's had seven straight games of double-figure scoring.

Coby White has also registered a mini three-game double-figure scoring streak. He had an impressive 14-6-9 game against the Pelicans.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107: The 76ers improved to a league-best 23-2 at home. Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points. He made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 from three-point range. Joel Embiid played just the first half exiting with a stiff neck.

Boston 112, Atlanta 107: Jayson Tatum had seven-three point field goals, scoring 32 points, as the Celtics won their sixth straight.

Toronto 115, Indiana 106: The Raps won a franchise-record 13th straight game. Toronto hasn't lost since January 15.

Sacramento 105, Miami 97: The Kings drilled 19 three-point field goals. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a strained right shoulder.

Phoenix 127, Houston 91: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points. The Suns scored 46 first-quarter points.

Utah 117, Portland 114: Damian Lillard's potential game-tying layup with seconds left was blocked by Rudy Gobert—but what is it? After the game, the officials admitted it should have been goaltending. Bottom line..the Jazz win the game.

Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101: The red hot Thunder have won nine of ten. Derrick Rose sat out with a strained left hip.

Washington 119, Dallas 118: Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to win it for the Wizards.

The Athletic is reporting the Hornets bought out the contract of Marvin Williams who in turn will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.